Owen Valley tops Sullivan 32-29 in Class 3A sectional

The last time Owen Valley’s football team faced Sullivan, the Patriots fell 24-14 at home.
On Friday night, they redeemed themselves with a 32-29 home victory over the Golden Arrows in Class 3A first-round sectional action. Owen Valley went into the competition leading the all-time series between these two squads by one win. Sullivan went into the contest on a six-game win streak and with Owen Valley being one of those wins.
The first quarter was silent until Sullivan’s defense forced a fumble and Conner Hughes recovered it with 7:02 to go in the first. This led to Rowdy Adams connecting on a 13-yard pass to his brother Luke Adams making the score 7-0 with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter.
The second quarter opened with a 5-yard touchdown run by Owen Valley’s Christian McDonald which tied the score at 7-7 with 11:55 remaining in the first half. Going into halftime the Patriots earned some momentum after they forced a fumble with 6.9 seconds to go in the first half.
Sullivan’s Rowdy Adams went into the locker room 2 for 5 with 61 passing yards. Owen Valley’s Brody Lester ended the first half 3 for 8 with 89 passing yards.
Scoring in the second half opened when Lester scored on an exciting 16-yard run putting the Patriots up 13-7 with 9:44 to go in the third quarter. Sullivan responded with a two-play 70-yard drive that led to the second Rowdy Adams to Luke Adams connection. Rowdy Adams threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Luke Adams giving them 14-13 lead with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Owen Valley’s defense did not give in as Gavin Stephens returned a 60-yard interception with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter giving them a 19-14 lead over the Golden Arrows. The Patriots began to run away with the win after they blocked a punt. Jerry McBee recovered and returned the block punt for 35-yards with 2:24 to go in the third quarter. The recovered punt gave Owen Valley a 25-14 advantage going into the final quarter.
“I never single anyone out,” said Owen Valley coach Robert Gibson. “But No. 27 was the best player on the field tonight.”
The Patriots opened the fourth quarter with a 37-yard touchdown by McDonald that sent the crowd into an uproar. This put Owen Valley up 32-14 over the Golden Arrows. Sullivan responded with a 10-yard pass from Adams to Jackson Hills cutting Owen Valley’s lead down to 32-22 with 9:22 remaining in the contest.
Sullivan’s Adams seen the endzone again after a 1-yard touchdown run by the quarterback cutting their deficit down to 32-29 with 5:25 remaining in the game. The Golden Arrows then forced a fumble on the kickoff and recovered it with 5:18 left in the competition.
“We could’ve folded our tents when we were down by two touchdowns,” said Sullivan coach Blaine Powell. “But we didn’t and I’m proud that we kept fighting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.