Owen Valley made a statement in the Western Indiana Conference tournament on Saturday after earning first place with a total of 259 points, well ahead of runner-up North Putnam.
“It was important that we came out on top,” Owen Valley coach Steven Spicer said. “Last season we were the underdogs and failed to win the conference so I’m happy we did today.”
Owen Valley won, but there were plenty of local heroes making their presences felt. Three area wrestlers claimed WIC championships: Sullivan's Lane Gilbert (120), West Vigo's Rylan Hendricks (170) and Northview's Dalton Simmons (285).
In the 106-weight class West Vigo’s Torie Buchanan was the No. 1 seed with only three losses.
After a forfeit and a bye, Buchanan wrestled her first match against Edgewood’s Riley Austin. Buchanan came out on top with a pin in the first round with 1:22 remaining. She later fell in the championship round to Indian Creek’s Luke Neilbert 3-2.
Sullivan executed well in the 120-weight class as Lane Gilbert won that weight class. Gilbert sat through two byes and a forfeit before finally wrestling in the semi-finals. He earned a pin in 0:11 in the first round. He then defeated his Owen Valley opponent in the championship match in the first round.
Trentan Campbell started as the No. 1 seed in the 170-pound weight class but was pinned in the quarterfinals by Indian Creek’s Carson Volz. Volz faced Rylan Hendricks of West Vigo in the championship. Hendricks earned a pin early in the first round giving him the first-place spot for his weight class.
Northview’s Dalton Simmons earned all-conference after victories over Edgewood, Sullivan, and Owen Valley. Simmons won in the championship with a pin in the 220 weight-class.
The heavyweight weight class was controlled by West Vigo and Northview. Northview’s Josh Whitmarsh pinned his South Putnam and Edgewood opponents before heading to the championship. Region Hendricks pinned his Owen Valley and Greenwood opponent before meeting Whitmarsh in the championship where Whitmarsh earned the victory.
Western Indiana Conference
Team scores — Owen Valley 259, North Putnam 186.5, Indian Creek 180.5, Edgewood 130, West Vigo 116, Sullivan 107, Northview 87, Greencastle 68.5, Cloverdale 48, South Putnam 33, Brown County 12.
106 — Luke Neibert (Indian Creek)
113 — Jackson Heaston (Indian Creek)
120 — Lane Gilbert (Sullivan)
126 — Branson Weaver (Owen Valley)
132 — Kain Mobley (Owen Valley)
138 — Cash Turner (Edgewood)
145 — Jackson Neibert (Indian Creek)
152 — Logan Cain (Owen Valley)
160 — Article Kramer (North Putnam)
170 — Rylan Hendricks (West Vigo)
182 — Jerry McBee (Owen Valley)
195 — Eli Hinshaw (Owen Valley)
220 — Bryce Mills (Owen Valley)
285 — Josh Whitmarsh (Northview)
* Individual match results were not available.
