When you have the kind of offense West Vigo's softball team has, you don't worry too much about early deficits.
Sure enough, the six-run hole the Vikings found themselves in early against Owen Valley at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional was erased by the fourth inning.
The problem for West Vigo wasn't offense. It was Owen Valley's offense — as well as some mistakes in the field that proved costly.
Owen Valley was able to out-last West Vigo 11-10 to advance to Tuesday's sectional semifinal and to end the Vikings' season.
The two teams combined for 26 — an even 13 apiece. No surprise given that the Vikings hit .382 for the season and the Patriots hit .354 and that they played a 9-5 regular season contest, won by the Vikings.
The winning margin came in little things that the Patriots turned into big ones. Owen Valley (13-9) was aggressive on the basepaths and forced some mistakes and errors. West Vigo (20-10) had three errors overall, but all of them either scored runs directly or put a runner in scoring position who scored.
"Defense killed us. They took advantage of the opportunities," West Vigo coach Chris Nidiffer said.
Certainly the game started promising enough for West Vigo when Adelynn Harris hit a solo home run on the game's first at-bat. A fitting sendoff for the fireworks to come.
West Vigo was down 3-1 by the end of the inning as starter Carlea Funk struggled a bit finding the zone. The big blows for the Patriots were an RBI triple by Taylor Monroe and a RBI double by Taylor York.
Monroe haunted the Vikings again in the second with an impressive hustle play. She tried to stretch a base hit to right into a double. West Vigo's hurried relay throw sailed off the mark and Monroe came all the way around to score on the play to make it 4-1.
Kirstin Richardson led off Owen Valley's three-run third with a triple as four Patriots hits plus one more West Vigo error put the Vikings behind the 8-ball at 7-1.
No worries, though, because West Vigo can mash, and mash it did in a six-run fourth, all of the runs scored with two outs. Avery Funk got matters started with a one-out double as she and Parker Auten would score via a Paige Beeler two-run double. Auten, Molly Rohrbach and Beeler were 5-for-12 in the bottom of the Vikings' order.
West Vigo followed with RBI singles by Harris and Kenzie Rice which set up slugger Alex Barnaby. She didn't disappoint as she crushed a two-run home run to left to tie the game.
By now, Harris was pitching too, and while Owen Valley was able to get on-base, they didn't do so as frequently, as Harris's change-up had the Patriots guessing.
"She did well. She's been one of our go-to pitchers since she came back from injury. She can hold her own and she'll be back next year," Nidiffer said.
Good as Harris was, Owen Valley stayed focused and had a fifth-inning breakthrough. It almost wasn't to be, but with two outs, Monroe hit a grounder to short. The throw was a tad low and Carlea Funk, now playing first base, couldn't corral the throw. Two Patriots scored to make it 9-7.
Then Owen Valley catcher Hailey Beuerlein increased the lead to 11-7 with a two-run home run to center. Those extra runs would prove crucial.
That's because West Vigo answered back in the top of the sixth. Rice hit a two-run home run to halve Owen Valley's lead to 11-9. Then Barnaby, in the last at-bat of her brilliant West Vigo career, crushed a towering solo home run to center to make it 11-10. That was Barnaby's 17th of the season.
Alas, that's all West Vigo could muster. Neither team scored in their last turn at-bat.
Four Vikings — including Barnaby, Rice and Zoe Boatman, all integral Vikings — played their final games. The sectional exit in the first game was not what Nidiffer had in-mind.
"It's tough. We have a good senior class going out, but the bottom line is that we fell short of our goals," Nidiffer said.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) - Harris 1b-p 4-2-2-2, Rice rf 4-2-2-3, Barnaby 3b 4-2-2-3, C. Funk p-1b 3-0-0-0, Marion pr 0-0-0-0, Boatman ss 4-0-1-0, A. Funk c 4-0-1-0, Blevins pr 0-1-0-0, Auten lf 4-1-2-0, Rohrbach 2b 4-0-1-0, Beeler dh-rf 4-2-2-2, Dunkin cf 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 35-10-13-10.
OWEN VALLEY (AB-R-H-RBI) - Boltinghouse rf 2-2-0-1, Monroe ss 4-3-2-1, Beuerlein c 4-1-3-3, Richardson 1b 4-1-1-0, Hamilton 2b 4-2-1-1, McDonald p 4-0-1-0, Robertson pr 0-0-0-0, York cf 4-1-3-2, Cooper dh 3-1-1-0, Bault lf 4-0-1-0, Showecker 3b 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 33-11-13-8.
West Vigo=100=603=0=-=10
Owen Valley=313=040=X=-=11
E - Boatman 3; Beuerlein, Bault. LOB - WV 5, OV 7. 2B - A. Funk; York, Monroe, Beuerlein. HR - Barnaby 2, Harris, Rice; Beuerlein. SB - Harris.
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
C. Funk=2=6=5=4=1=2
Harris (L)=4=7=5=4=2=1
Owen Valley=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
McDonald (W)=7=13=10=10=1=3
WP - McDonald; Harris.
Next - Owen Valley (13-9) plays the winner of the Edgewood-Indian Creek game on Tuesday in an Edegwood Sectional semifinal. West Vigo concluded its season with a 20-10 record.
