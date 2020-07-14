Outnumbered Gold Division wins WVFCA All-Star Game

Even the coaches involved mentioned that this might be the only high school football available for a while, and whether it was a good idea or not might not be determined for a week or two.
(And might provide a test case, positively or negatively, about the viability of an upcoming season; social distancing and masks, despite pleas from its organizers, were not always observed.)
But the players involved in Monday night's Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game at Boys and Girls Club Park were happy — reasonably happy, at least — to have put up with a week of practices in 90-degree weather in order to play.
Originally scheduled to have been played on Saturday but delayed by a major thunderstorm, the game was moved to what is predicted to be the coolest evening of another sweltering few days this week.
You could have fooled Ethan Burgess.
"It didn't feel like that during the game," the West Vigo lineman said after playing all but a few plays for the winning Gold Division, whose 14-0 victory demonstrated that even in all-star competition the game can pass along some life lessons.
There were a few players selected for the game who didn't endure the week of practice and the competition, and the majority of the no-shows appeared to be from the Gold Division. That made Gold appear to be an underdog going into the game — even some of its own players pointed that out — but a very motivated underdog. And for players who were used to going both ways for their high school teams — players like Burgess, or North Central's Bryton Suggs, or Cascade's A.J. Sanders — the prospect of extra playing time was nothing unusual.
"We only had six offensive linemen; by game time we only had five," Burgess said. "We took a lot on, but we did it."
"It was so hot," said Suggs, who caught four passes and defended several more, "but it was fun. I played both sides [of the ball] at North Central . . . and I was happy to get to play [football] one last time before going to college [where he will play basketball at Lincoln Trail]."
"We had some kids play with chips on their shoulders, no doubt," said Brian Crabtree of North Central, who directed the Gold team. "But as a coach, you don't worry about who you don't have but who you do have, and that's who you win with."
Gold opened with a three-and-out series and Black picked up first downs on a 25-yard pass from Parke Heritage's Logan White to Linton's Devyn Robertson, then a third-down shovel pass from Sullivan's Karter Vernelson to Linton's Lance Dyer.
Black's drive stalled on downs in Gold territory, however, and a long pass from West Vigo's Dane Andrews to North Putnam's Kalib Lawrence had Gold in scoring position. It couldn't complete a fourth-down pass, but on Black's first offensive play a fumble resulted in a safety — Black recovered, but in the end zone — and Gold led 2-0.
After an exchange of punts, Gold got a spark from the fourth quarterback it used — Covington's Colton Brown — and moved from the shadow of its end zone into Black territory. A fourth-down play failed, but Gold got the ball back and Crabtree turned to two of his Falcons for the last drive of the first half.
North Vermillion quarterback Brennan Ellis immediately found teammate Wyatt Reynolds for a 28-yard gain to the Black 16-yard line, and three plays later Ellis completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sanders just 26 seconds before halftime. The underdogs led 8-0 at intermission.
Black seemed to have found some offense on its second third-quarter drive, a 33-yard pass from White to Greencastle's Dakota Campbell putting it in scoring position. But on third down from the 7-yard line, Sanders stepped in front of a receiver for an interception that ended what proved to be Black's biggest threat.
"We got close," said Linton's Brian Oliver, coach of the Black Division, "but they made a great play on defense. And we couldn't force any turnovers ourselves."
Brown, who turned out to be Gold's Swiss army knife, directed another time-consuming drive late in the third quarter and wound up passing for 72 yards and leading both teams in rushing — after starting the game at wide receiver and catching two passes.
"I was willing to do whatever the coaches asked," said Brown — who may weigh 150 pounds or thereabouts — afterward. "It was a fun week, and when my name was called I did that. It was great to be back on the field. Quarantine was a struggle, so finally getting together was a blast."
Ellis re-entered the game late in the fourth quarter and killed any hopes Black might still have had with a 17-yard scramble that set up a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown play to Lawrence. North Putnam's Lucius Alexander's interception enabled Gold to run out the clock.
"I'm so proud of the kids and the way they came out and worked to learn a new system," Oliver said. "It was still a great time [despite losing]. To see all this talent on one field is pretty awesome. But it still comes down to good players making good plays.
• Awards — This was the 16th annual WVFCA contest, and it seems like no school in its membership has taken more advantage of the opportunities it provides than North Putnam.
Lawrence was awarded the Rene Foli Scholarship as the game's outstanding player, and Skyler Warren of the Cougars had an eventful night that included the Central Wabash Valley Labor Council Scholarship (as voted by the coaches) plus an ejection after seemingly being the catalyst for two skirmishes.
Other awards for the Gold Squad were the Jay Barrett Memorial WVFCA Hall of Fame Scholarship (voted by the players) that went to Sanders, and the Wayne Stahley "Good Night Irene" Scholarship for impact plays that went to Suggs.
Scholarships awarded to players from the Black Division went to Austin Petrillo of Parke Heritage (Barrett Scholarship) and Zack Calandrilla of Northview (Labor Council Scholarship).
Gold Division 14, Black Division 0
Gold+0+8+0+6+—+14
Black+0+0+0+0+—+0
G — Safety, Black recovered its own fumble in end zone, 10:20 2nd
G — A.J. Sanders (Cascade) 12 pass from Brennan Ellis (North Vermillion) (run failed), 0:26.1 2nd
G — Kalib Lawrence (North Putnam) 37 pass from Ellis (pass failed), 2:42 4th
+G+B
First downs+11+7
Rushes-yards+24-66+22-37
Passing yards+249+110
Comp-Att-Int+18-32-0+10-20-2
Return yards+14+0
Punts-avg+4-16.5+4-29.8
Fumbles-lost+0-0+4-0
Penalties-yards+9-75+3-45
Individual statistics
Rushing — Gold: Colton Brown (Covington) 9-48, Ellis 5-19, Dane Andrews (West Vigo) 2-4, Aidan Baker (North Putnam) 3-3, Jason Mantooth (Cascade) 2-2, Maverick Summers (North Putnam) 1-minus 1, Gavin Volkman (Red Hill) 1-minus 3, Team 1-minus 6. Black: Storm Washburn (Casey) 4-14, Lance Dyer (Linton) 5-14, Karter Vernelson (Sullivan) 4-11, John Siverly (Marshall) 1-3, Logan White (Parke Heritage) 1-2, Kyle Vernelson (Sullivan) 1-1, Tyler Beard (Robinson) 3-minus 2, Brayden Baxter (Greencastle) 3-minus 6.
Passing — Gold: Ellis 6-9-0, 115 yards; Andrews 5-11-0, 55; Summers 2-4-0, 7; Brown 5-8-0, 72. Black: White 5-10-2, 90; Ka.Vernelson 2-5-0, 12; Baxter 2-5-0, 7.
Receiving — Gold: Bryton Suggs (North Central) 4-47, Lawrence 3-85, Sanders 3-49, Baker 2-18, Brown 2-3, Wyatt Reynolds (North Vermillion) 1-28, Eli Royal (South Vermillion) 1-10, Volkman 1-9, Brandon Stroud (West Vigo) 1-0. Gold: Dakota Campbell (Greencastle) 4-47, Devyn Robertson (Linton) 2-48, Dyer 2-12, Ky.Vernelson 1-3.
