Iconic rock singer Meat Loaf might disagree.
But for North Central High School's boys basketball team, two out of three turned out kinda bad.
In this case, the Thunderbirds needed three out of three. And they weren't thinking about love either.
After already defeating Shakamak twice in the regular season — by a combined 10 points — they managed only two points in the second quarter, trailed 21-9 in the third quarter and watched their emotional comeback fall short in a 52-44 loss to the Lakers in the Class A Clay City Sectional championship game Saturday inside a crowded Eel Dome.
Shakamak (10-12) will face No. 8-ranked Indianapolis Tindley at noon next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Martinsville Regional.
Trevor Ellingsworth and Coy Gilbert led the winners with 16 and 13 points respectively, while teammate Brevon Fulford produced all nine of his points in a wild fourth quarter. Trevor Hadley, who tallied six of North Central's nine points in the first half, finished as the T-Birds' high scorer with 13 points and Tyler Vaughn added 11, all in the second half.
Down 23-11 midway through the third period, North Central started to rally by rattling off an 11-4 run that pulled it within 27-22. With 6:38 left in the contest, the T-Birds sliced their deficit to 31-26 after a 3-pointer by DeShawn Smith and a free throw by Vaughn.
Then they countered a Fulford bucket for Shakamak with a pair of charity tosses by Vaughn and the only fielder of the night by Jacob Adams to claw within 33-30 with 5:50 showing on the scoreboard.
North Central got as close as two, 36-34, on an inside basket by Peyton Seay with 4:35 remaining. But the Lakers sank 12 free throws after that — seven by Fulford — to pull away and preserve the victory.
"I think it was nerves for both teams [in the first half]," Shakamak coach Nate O'Neall said during the postgame celebration. "I know North Central had a pretty tough game [Friday] night against Bloomfield [beating the 10th-ranked Class A team in the state 61-49]. . . . I knew this game could go either way. It was just about who came out ready to play."
Asked for his early thoughts on next Saturday's regional, O'Neall smiled and admitted he didn't know much about possible opponents yet.
"We're just happy to be playing," he added.
Meanwhile, North Central third-year coach Vance Edmondson — who guided Clay City (where Saturday's matchup took place) to four straight sectional titles from 2012 through 2015 — found smiling more difficult than O'Neall did after the game.
"We came out tight," Edmondson told the Tribune-Star. "You could just tell. Everything was kinda short [on field-goal attempts] and we missed some easy looks early. That basket just shrunk on us. . . . A lot of it was their defense. They did a great job tonight."
Yes, when the night was over, like a bat out of hell, the T-Birds' season was gone, gone, gone.
But with a 14-11 record and plenty of fond memories.
So with three non-starting seniors preparing to graduate — Gage Wheaton, James Roberts and Keegan Morris — Edmondson thinks next season could be successful if his returning players work hard during the off-season.
"We've got [the program] going in the right direction right now," the T-Birds' coach mentioned. "Hopefully, we can be back in this position and have another shot at it."
By the way, if you're still confused by the Meat Loaf reference in the first two paragraphs of this story, Google it or ask your parents. Or ask anyone nicknamed "Boomer."
