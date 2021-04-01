On Monday, Parke Heritage center Connor Davis happily practiced with his Wolves teammates, giddy with the anticipation of living the Indiana dream — to play for a high school basketball state championship.
Davis and his teammates were decked out in the black and silver practice uniforms of the Wolves, but there was a time in the recent past when Davis wasn't on the Rock-a-Dome hardwood as a friend.
In 2018, Davis came to the venerable and tight confines of Rockville's home gym to claim the last-ever regular season bragging rights between Parke County rivals Rockville and Turkey Run. Davis came dressed not in black-and-silver, but in red-and-sky blue as a visiting Warrior.
He was there to sack-and-pillage the Rock-a-Dome in the last chance he and his Turkey Run teammates would get a chance to do it. In that mission, Davis most definitely came, saw and conquered.
Davis's presence was emphatically felt as he scored 36 points to go with 19 rebounds, as Turkey Run, which was just 2-10 entering the contest, knocked off Rockville 79-72 on Jan. 20, 2018.
"At the time? It meant everything, it was last game against them and we didn't know if we'd see them again. It sent a spark into us that we beat them in our last home game," Davis said. "I had the game of my life to that time and somehow came away with the win."
As it turned out, the two teams would meet again in the sectional, and Rockville would avenge the defeat with a 65-55 victory, but the funny thing is? Though the consolidation only took place three years ago, Parke Heritage has so successfully transitioned into its new identity, that the old bygones between Rockville and Turkey Run seem further in the past than they really are.
On Saturday, representatives who had their roots in one school or another will join forces to try to win the Class 2A state championship against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. There is very little talk of Rox and Warriors these days. It's all about the Wolves.
"I was excited when they announced we were going to be consolidated. We became friends and it flowed pretty well. A lot of people thought it would be a problem, but it wasn't, it was really easy," said Parke Heritage guard Riley Ferguson, who also played in that 2018 contest for Turkey Run.
Why has the Parke Heritage consolidation been so successful? A big part of it has been across-the-board success in the two most prominent sports — football and basketball. Parke Heritage has enjoyed success in both sports, as well as girls sports like volleyball, and winning is a fail-safe way to form a bond.
"Winning definitely helps. If you're winning? You can't complain, really," Ferguson noted.
Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said it's more than that, though. From the time the consolidation was made, it was clear to him that the kids were not going to be a problem in terms of transition. Adults in the Rockville and Turkey Run communities might have resentments, but the kids were free from that.
"It's all about the kids. They did this. They didn't make the final decision, the kids made this into what it is so quickly," Schelsky said. "You could tell from day one in the summer we started as Parke Heritage that they were bought into this and they were going to make it work. They're why we're at where we're at and they're the true heroes of this community," he added.
For the students? It wasn't too difficult to come together. In an athletic sense, many kids are playing on each other's AAU or summer teams, so it's not as if they were total strangers.
"When we were consolidated, most of us played Little League or grew up around each other, so we knew each other. Sports-wise, there wasn't much to get used to apart from play style. Once we did that, we took off. It was one of the smoothest transitions we could have," Davis said.
There's some other things that have helped each community have a stake in the consolidation. The roster is split almost equally between players who would have played for the Rox or the Warriors.
Parke Heritage itself is in the old Rockville High School building, but varsity volleyball and basketball games are played at the old Turkey Run High School gym just outside of Marshall, Ind., now a middle school.
"We practice in one place and we play in the other. Each school still has a bit of their own identity still. There's a lot of pride in Rockville and Turkey Run. To still be able to hang on to a piece of that history is a big deal," Schelsky said.
And it's not as if the rivalry is completely dead. It lives on in some playful trash-talking at practice. The players seemed to disagree as to how much of it goes on. One player, Anthony Wood, said it's frequent and that he maintains a wide berth when it occurs.
"It's everyday in practice. I don't say anything, I just sit back and watch them do the talking," said Wood, who would have played at Turkey Run.
Schelsky knows the feeling as well as anyone. He played three sports for the Rox and coached two. He even thinks the rivalry, now that it's focused in unified direction, might even help the players push themselves to get better.
"I graduated from Rockville and I can razz a guy from Turkey Run or get razzed, but back in my day, it was probably not razzing. It was probably for blood and guts. Now? We're all on the same team and has added some fun to it and some competitiveness with how they compete in practice," Schelsky said.
The ever-competitive Schelsky even admits that when Davis was giving his Rox a throttling in 2018? He knew that Davis would soon be plying his trade on his side.
"That was a very unique situation. Anyone who knows me knows I'm an intense, bulldog type of guy who doesn't want to lose, but the thought did enter your mind that these were going to be our guys the following year," Schelsky said.
"Both sides wanted to win, but we quickly had a basketball meeting with everyone together and we forward quickly as Parke Heritage," Schelsky added.
The Wolves have kept moving forward ever since.
