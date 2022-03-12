This time? There was no buzzer-beater in Sullivan’s amazing postseason run.
What the Golden Arrows demonstrated instead might have been better – sustained excellence, especially in the second half of an electric Class 3A Washington Regional championship game against Evansville Bosse.
In a game where neither team seemed capable of blinking, especially on the scoring front, the Golden Arrows rode their wave all the way to the finish. The Arrows scored 30 fourth-quarter points on their way to an 89-85 victory and their first boys basketball regional crown since 2001.
It was enough to bring a tear to the eye of long-time Sullivan coach Jeff Moore.
“An unbelievable comeback. We’ve had adversity all year in games and this group? You can never count them out. Never, ever count them out,” Moore said.
It was also enough to bring about the requisite bursts of postgame joy from a very happy group of Golden Arrows.
“Late in games? I don’t even get nervous anymore. I don’t even think we’re going to lose anymore. We get down, we always come back and keep fighting. We don’t quit. Late in games? I know it’s going to be ours,” Sullivan guard Luke Adams said.
It was a remarkable scoring duel, both in the team sense and among the best two players on both teams. Sullivan’s Randy Kelley and Bosse’s Jameer Ajibade both finished with 33 points. Kelley scored 16 in the fourth quarter, Ajibade tallied 11 in the final period.
For Kelley, who sent Sullivan to the championship game with a buzzer-beating stunner in the semifinal against North Harrison? This entire experience has been nothing but unbridled joy.
“It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time and we finally got it done,” said Kelley, who also had six assists. “It’s so fun. We’re having fun winning and playing together. It’s the team I’ve had the most fun playing on.”
Kelley wasn’t Sullivan’s only hero. The Arrows converted 67.4% from the field, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range. Sullivan also made 22 of 24 at the free throw line.
As it is in so many postseason runs, a bench player emerged to give a huge lift, and for Sullivan, it was Eli Gettinger. The junior scored 21 points and converted five 3-point shots. His offense in the first half kept Sullivan from getting buried under a Bosse onslaught.
“I knew when I made my first shot, I was feeling it. Then they knew to give me the ball and I kept scoring and scoring and we were back in the game. Now? Here we are. Cutting down nets. It’s crazy,” Gettinger said.
Adams also played an important role. He had 16 points, including four free throws late in the fourth quarter, but his blocked shot with 17 seconds left ended a points-trading sequence between the two teams and Sullivan didn’t look back from that point.
“The kid I blocked told someone he was going to be trailing, so I figured he was looking for a three. When he got the ball, I was waiting and ready for it,” Adams said.
When Bosse pressed in the second half? Jackson Hills was on the end of Sullivan’s successful breaks. He scored six of his 12 points in the late stages of the fourth quarter.
Sullivan’s experienced team has been through it all, so it doesn’t get flustered when things aren’t going well. In the morning semifinal against North Harrison, the Arrows fell behind by 10 early in the game.
However, even by Sullivan’s standards of staying calm? A 16-0 deficit wasn’t what the doctor ordered. Taray Howell hit three 3-pointers in the opening salvo from the Bulldogs.
An uphill climb for the Arrows, but they were up for it.
A big lift came from Gettinger. He hit the first bucket of the game for Sullivan (25-2) and then kept scoring. He notched the first eight points for the Arrows off the bench. Sullivan could breathe. By the end of the quarter, the deficit was down to 10.
Bosse led 27-15 when the Arrows kicked into gear. An 11-0 run pulled the Arrows within a point. Gettinger hit another 3-pointer during the surge, but a familiar hero – Kelley – was getting to the basket and getting Bulldogs into foul trouble.
Kelley scored eight points in a 25-point quarter for the Arrows. Bosse continued to convert too, Ajibade had 15 points at halftime, but Sullivan kept pace. A Rocco Roshel 3-pointer at the buzzer sliced the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-39 at the break.
The second half was barely controlled madness. The two teams combined to score 94 points after halftime.
Bosse (18-10) pulled ahead 57-48 with 3:05 left in the third quarter when Sullivan began to reel the Bulldogs in. A quarter-finishing 11-2 run sliced Bosse’s lead to 61-59.
The Arrows took command at the start of the final quarter. Kelley tied the game at 7:34 via a fade-away jumper. After a pair of Bosse free throws, Kelley made a 3-pointer to give Sullivan its first lead. After Ajibade drained a field goal, Kelley struck again with a putback bucket to make it 66-65.
“I felt I could do anything I wanted because my teammates knocked down shots earlier in the game. That opened it up a lot more for me in the fourth quarter,” Kelley said.
No one knew it at the time, but Sullivan would not trail again, but the Arrows would not feel safe until the waning seconds.
Sullivan built a 73-67 lead, but Bosse closed the gap to 77-75 with 2:01 left in the contest. After that? The teams alternated scoring eight times with a Matthew Wagner bucket for Bosse with 30 seconds left drawing the Bulldogs within two again.
Adams hit a pair of free throws with 21.1 seconds left to make it 87-83. Then his blocked shot finally ended the cycle of Bosse answers and the celebration was on.
Sullivan will play Beech Grove back at Washington at 1 p.m. next Saturday, the IHSAA announced.
“You’re lucky that [a regional] ever happens. I know coaches that have coached and won 200 games and never won a sectional. I’ve been blessed with the kids we’ve had here. It’s very special. How many years do I have left? We’ll see what happens,” said Moore, who also coached Sullivan’s last regional titlists in 2001.
