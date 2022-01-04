For Class 4A No. 6-ranked Terre Haute North? The hallmark of the Patriots’ first 12-0 start since the 1994-95 season has been defense. Six teams going into North’s Tuesday contest against South Vermillion had been held below 40 points.
The Patriots rode their strength again Tuesday – and they needed to with made shots at a premium for both teams.
North held South Vermillion to eight field goals and 22.2% percent shooting in a 50-25 victory that kept the Patriots unbeaten.
“Defensively, we were pretty good for 32 minutes. We forced them to take tough shots and the ones they did hit were contested for the most part. We really needed our team defense because we struggled tonight offensively, especially in the first half,” North coach Todd Woelfle said.
It wasn’t a pretty evening for either team from the field. North shot only 34.6% and was 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Mainstay Mark Hankins, who got the primary attention from South Vermillion’s 1-3-1 defense, scored only two points.
North persevered through its stopping power and its ability to get to the rim in the second half to draw fouls. Bryson Carpenter led North with 12 points, eight of which was scored at the charity stripe. No other Patriot broke double-figures, but 11 North players scored in total.
South Vermillion was led by Anthony Garzolini’s 12 points, but no other Wildcat scored more than three points.
To say first-half scoring was at a premium is an understatement. Neither team broke double-digit scoring in either quarter. The teams combined to shoot 10 of 39 from the field, including 1 of 11 combined from 3-point range.
North planned man defense on the Wildcats, but South Vermillion packed the middle with a 1-3-1 zone (that resembled a 1-2-2 in practice) that North had trouble attacking.
“We didn’t attack it as well as we would have liked.
A Jaden Wayt putback bucket on the final play of the first quarter gave the Patriots an 8-6 lead to end the first period and then an extended drought by the Wildcats from the field – South Vermillion made its only field goal of the second quarter at the 2:51 mark – allowed North to gradually inch its lead to 17-9 by halftime, but the Patriots were largely frustrated by the disciplined Wildcats.
“The end score doesn’t score how hard we played. It was 12-9 with a minute-and-a-half to go in the half. They did what good teams do. They finished the quarter and halves well,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said.
The key for North in the second half, in addition to its defense, was speeding up South Vermillion on the offensive end. The Wildcats missed their first three shots of the period and for the only time in the game, North was able to get out in transition. Hankins, Alex Ross and Colin Frank all scored on quick ones down the floor as North’s lead reached 23-9.
“Our pace was so much better in the second half. We were able to speed them up a bit to where we were getting more possessions and not playing so slow. That pulled them out of the 1-3-1 and they were forced to go man,” Woelfle said.
From there? South Vermillion (5-7) just didn’t have the horses. The Wildcats were stymied by North, but also missed a lot of shots at the rim. By the end of the third quarter? North led 38-15 and the Wildcats were 5 of 29 to that point in the game from the field. Usually dependable scorers like Lucas Uselman couldn’t get on the board. He didn’t score for the Wildcats, which neutralized the stopping power South Vermillion had against Hankins.
“At the level they are within the state of Indiana, ranked and whatnot, it’s a physical basketball game. They had a level of physicality that we had trouble matching sometimes. We have to finish through bumps at the rim. Tonight we weren’t able to do that,” Nevill said.
Terre Haute North re-enters Conference Indiana play with a game at Columbus North on Friday. South Vermillion hosts Parke Heritage in a Wabash River Conference contest on Friday.
At 12-0? Handling success becomes part of the game for the Patriots, who moved up one spot in the Associated Press poll released Tuesday.
“It’s really not so much about the opponent, but about this group continuing to grow and get better throughout the course of the season,” Woelfle said. “These kids need to understand because of what they’ve done? They have a target on their back. We have to play much better in our conference game.”
