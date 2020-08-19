Oliver's Miners on schedule ... so far

Eighth-year Linton High School football coach Brian Oliver is coming off a 9-2 campaign in 2019 that he's hoping to duplicate or surpass this fall.
After all, he's accustomed to success. Oliver's Linton career record is 73-17.
The problem with some good Indiana teams carrying high hopes into 2020, however, is whether COVID-19 will reduce the number of contests on their schedule.
Regarding the Miners? So far, so good. The usual nine games appear on their regular-season slate, beginning with the opener Friday night at Southridge. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Among Linton's offensive leaders are 6-foot, 195-pound junior fullback Gabe Eslinger; 6-1, 175-pound senior quarterback Trey Goodman; and senior linemen Landon Giles (6-2, 230) and Damien Giles (6-2, 220), who happen to be twin brothers.
Eslinger also starts at linebacker on defense. Another key defender is third-year starter Donovan Debruhl (6-0, 275) at tackle.
"Our offense and defense will perform depending on our offensive line and defensive line," Oliver told the Tribune-Star. "We must control the line of scrimmage and force turnovers."
The independent Miners list junior Jayden Miller (5-8, 150) as their punter and junior Drew Smith (6-2, 215) as their placekicker.
Keeping his team's offense, defense and special teams running effectively always has been a fun challenge for Oliver and most head coaches. In 2020, it's no secret that keeping their players healthy and COVID-free adds another challenge that maybe isn't so fun.
"COVID has hurt our ability to fully prepare for the upcoming season," Oliver admitted. "Currently, we have no adjustments to our schedule."
