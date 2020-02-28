When New Castle High School scheduled an eight-team, one-day girls basketball event back in November, that day's organizers may have figured they were getting two of the best Class 2A teams in the state, and as it turned out they were.
Just not the two they may have expected.
Shenandoah, which finished with a 24-3 record, and Triton Central, which ended up 26-1, were the winners in the Class 2A games that day.
But Linton avenged its 47-37 loss in November by beating Triton Central at the Jasper Semistate last weekend (Triton Central had beaten Shenandoah for the regional championship a week earlier) and will meet Frankton, which lost 60-49 to Shenandoah in November, in Saturday's Class 2A state championship game at approximately 12:45 p.m. in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Miners finished the regular season ranked fourth in the state and have a 24-5 record heading into Saturday's game, while the Eagles were unranked and are 21-7 for the year.
Linton has a couple of other statistical advantages too. The Miners were 20th in the state in scoring (58.45 points per game), 48th in the state defensively (allowing 37.76 points per game) and 14th in average margin of victory (20.69 points). Frankton doesn't rank in the top 50 in any of those categories, although the Eagles outscored their opponents by a little over 11 points per game (scoring 52.1, allowing 40.5).
Linton's best stat, incidentally, is a defensive one, according to numbers supplied this week by the Indiana High School Athletic Association. The highest scoring team in the state was Triton Central, and the Miners held them under 50 points — the only team to do so all season — twice, losing 47-37 and winning 48-43 last week.
Frankton starts a senior — 5-foot-5 guard Grace Alexander — with juniors Ava Gardner and Chloee Thomas and sophomores Bailee Webb and Lauryn Bates. The Eagles do have what amounts to a sixth starter, however, in 5-11 senior Addie Gardner — "best sixth man in the state," Linton coach Jared Rehmel said this week. Addie Gardner is 5-11 and Thomas 6-1, and Frankton has admirable scoring balance with Ava Gardner (9.4), Thomas (9.0), Addie Gardner (8.6) and Bates (8.3). The 5-8 Bates leads the Eagles in rebounds (6.3) and assists (2.9).
Bates' counterpart from Linton is 5-9 Vanessa Shafford, although Shafford has bigger numbers (17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists). She's one of a trio of three-year starters — 5-5 Aubrey Burgess (12.7) and 5-11 Haley Rose (12.5) — who stepped in as freshman (on a team with 12 wins in its three previous seasons) to go 66-13 so far. The Miners' record last year (22-4) will be better than this year's even if they win Saturday.
The other Linton starters are 6-0 Gentry Warrick and 5-9 Jaylee Hayes, sophomores who combine for 12 points and nine rebounds per game. Aliyah Thuis, a 5-9 sophomore, is first off the bench for the Miners.
If the numbers appear to be in Linton's favor, however, the Miners promise not to think of themselves as favorite Saturday.
"I'm guessing [the Eagles] are pretty good; they're going to the state with us," Warrick said this week.
"Just because we're talented doesn't mean we're not beatable," added Burgess.
Frankton figures to try to disrupt what the Miners plan to do, Rehmel indicated this week.
"[The Eagles are] very scrappy, and they play kind of a hectic ballgame," the coach said. "They have a couple of girls who can really play."
Although Saturday is Linton's first appearance in a girls state championship game, the Miners' recent history suggests they won't shrink from the challenge.
"Competing for a state title with [my teammates] is a blessing," Shafford concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.