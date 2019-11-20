At least two Wabash Valley high schools are not fielding junior varsity girls basketball teams this season, and if there’s a universal reaction to that news from coaches and athletic directors, it would be that a trend in that direction would be an unwelcome one.
Neither Sullivan nor West Vigo had enough participation when practices began a little more than a month ago to be able to field two teams (let alone three — varsity, JV, freshmen — which many schools would shoot for).
Both of those schools participate in Class 3A, so the problem isn’t that enough girls aren’t available in the school population. Another thing both have in common, however, is young rosters with very few seniors: maybe the underclassman girls have already tired of playing second fiddle to girls their age and see nothing better than that in the future.
“I hope this is just a fluke thing,” said coach Jon Kirchoff of the Vikings, who have also suffered some injuries that have shortened their roster even more.
“We had 14 on the first day [of practice] and two of them were injured,” Kirchoff said in explaining the West Vigo situation, “and there were some that we didn’t feel could play varsity basketball. Then a couple of others showed up later in the week, but they were girls we hadn’t seen in the summer and hadn’t seen working out — and then they stopped coming.
“To have a JV team, we would have had to split time and use some girls [on the JV team] that are helping us on the varsity,” Kirchoff concluded, “so a JV team wouldn’t have done us a whole lot of good.”
“You can’t have bad apples on the JV team . . . it’s a training ground for the varsity,” said first-year varsity girls coach Will Staal of Terre Haute South. “We’re fortunate to field a varsity, a junior varsity and a freshman team . . . but I’ve always said the toughest job in any program is the JV coach, because if your kids are doing good, they get moved up to the varsity.”
Terre Haute North is also maintaining three girls teams and athletic director Kris Painter doesn’t want that to change.
“We’re just fortunate,” she said. “You’ve got to have the numbers to keep the program going [in any sport]. A lot has to do with your coaches and whether they’re doing something to build a program that [athletes] want to stick around for . . . it’s definitely your training ground.”
“Our priorities [with the junior varsity and freshman program] are one, getting kids playing time; two, initiating the kids to what varsity basketball entails; and three, finding kids who are ready to step up to the next level,” said North girls coach Mike Allen.
“It’s 100-percent player development,” said South athletic director Ed Jarvis when asked about junior varsity programs. “You never know where the diamond in the rough may be. We’ve seen so many kids who are on the freshman team or the JV team and don’t do great, yet they become varsity contributors as they get older.”
“It’s really, really important to have a builder-type program that gets kids ready for the varsity,” added West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson, a former junior varsity baseball coach himself.
“When I was a JV coach, I would always tell the kids, ‘I don’t care how many games you win. We’re here to prepare you for the varsity,’” Pearson continued. “People need to realize it’s a builder-type program.”
Two coaches from smaller schools, speaking as their teams prepared to play each other last weekend, also emphasized how important the training grounds were to their schools.
“For most girls, coming from junior high into JV is much faster,” said Riverton Parke’s Derek Cleghorn, “so if they have to go from junior high to the varsity, that’s a big difference. Not having a JV team [as a step between the two extremes] can hurt a lot of girls and their confidence.”
“We’ve got 22 [girls] out [for basketball], and seven of them are freshmen,” said Bob Kyle of Parke Heritage. “Now they practice with the varsity, and they do a lot of things with the varsity, but you never know what you’re going to get with freshmen.
“The junior varsity program is extremely important in every sport,” added Kyle, who coached a state championship baseball team at Rockville not that long ago.
Although they were reluctant to say it, a couple of the coaches questioned whether it was just a girl thing.
“Some of the girls just don’t want to work hard enough,” one said. “Some of them think if they can’t make varsity, they don’t want to play,” said another.
“In Vigo County, there are less and less females playing sports,” said Jarvis, “and we’d like to see that reversed.”
