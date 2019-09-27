Lies, damned lies and statistics, the phrase goes. A saying meant to show that numbers don’t always tell the story in a game or any other facet of life.
Sometimes though? Statistics tell the truth just fine, thank you. So it was for Terre Haute North on Friday as Columbus North visited in a Conference Indiana football game.
The Patriots only managed four first downs and Columbus North was 12-for-18 combined on third and fourth down conversions. Those two statistics explained a lot about the Patriots’ 21-3 loss to the Bull Dogs at Carl Riddle Stadium.
If Terre Haute North coach Chris Barrett had to pick a poison? He thought the inability of the offense to get untracked loomed largest.
“We’re really struggling offensively for different reasons. We have to get it fixed and it starts with the coaching staff,” Terre Haute North coach Chris Barrett said. “We have to do what we’re told. We have to keep it simple and not make it difficult. We didn’t block well on the perimeter and sometimes in our run game.
North rushed for two yards on 18 carries. The Patriots only had 71 yards of total offense.
“It was really the difference in the ball game,” Barrett continued. “It’s going to be awful hard for us if we can’t put points on the board and it starts with me.”
Terre Haute North (2-4, 0-4) got starting quarterback Matt Gauer back after the junior missed the contest at Bloomington North on Sept. 20. Regardless, yards were hard to come by for both teams. Neither team gained a first down until past the midway point of the first quarter.
Turnovers also affected both the Patriots and Bull Dogs. Columbus North fumbled the ball away twice – including at the Terre Haute North 9-yard line late in the first quarter – to squander the drives they could sustain.
However, an interception by Columbus North’s Hunter Huser on the first play of the second quarter turned the tide. The Bull Dogs relied on tight end Mitchel Collier to great effect – he had five catches and all of Columbus North’s 83 first-half passing yards. Four of Collier’s catches were for first downs.
Collier didn’t get in the end zone, but he helped his teammates get there. Fullback Royce Lofton scored on a 2-yard run to put Columbus North on the board first after the Huser interception.
“One of our goals was to not give up the X-plays – 20 yards or more – and we did a good job of that, but you have to win third down too. You just wear yourself out when you don’t. The offense has to help by moving the chains too,” Barrett said.
Terre Haute North’s offense, meanwhile, was stuck in neutral. The Patriots had six plays for loss and no first downs in their first five series.
“We have to be tougher in our blocking. We’re not sustaining blocks, especially in our outside screen game, which is what we do. When we can’t do that? We can’t run the ball either. It’s frustrating,” Barrett said.
The Bull Dogs (3-3, 1-1) began to wear the Patriots defense down late in the first half. Collier caught a 13-yard pass to help the Bull Dogs escape a 1st-and-28 situation early in their drive. Once Columbus North got that first down? They didn’t stop. Running back Blake Huffman ran for 40 yards on seven straight carries – concluding the drive with a 1-yard touchdown to put Columbus North up 14-0.
Terre Haute North needed a spark. So Jace Russell, Terre Haute North’s do-everything X-factor on the offensive side of the ball, took over at quarterback. Russell led a successful two-minute offense as Jackson Guptill’s 30-yard field goal put the Patriots on the board as the trailed 14-3 at halftime.
Negative plays inside Terre Haute North’s own territory turned the tide against the Patriots in the second half.
After the Patriots had stopped the Bull Dogs deep in Terre Haute North territory, Gauer – who returned at quarterback for part of the second half – was under pressure and threw an interception to Columbus North defensive lineman Rashan Wells at the Patriots’ 11. Four plays later, Lofton bulled in again from two yards out to make it 21-3.
North kept points off the board after a punt snap went high, allowing the Bull Dogs to get the ball at the Patriots 26-yard line, but the Patriots couldn’t sustain any drives to put a scare into the Bull Dogs.
“I think part of it is confidence. Part of is so simple – just do what you’re supposed to do. Sometimes you’ll get beat, sometimes you’re going to win, but if we don’t do what we’re supposed to do? We’ll lose every time,” Barrett said.
Terre Haute North next travels to Southport next Friday.
Columbus North=0=14=7=0=-=21
Terre Haute North=0=3=0=0=-=3
CN – Royce Lofton 2 run (Spencer Rivera kick), 10:12 2Q.
CN – Blake Huffman 1 run (Rivera kick), 2:46 2Q.
THN – Jackson Guptill 30 FG, :09.5 2Q.
CN – Lofton 2 run (Rivera kick), 3:51 3Q.
=CN=THN
First downs=19=4
Rush.-Yds.=60-177=18-2
Rec. Yds=83=69
C-A-I=8-11-0=10-23-2
Fumb/Lost=3-3=1-0
Pen/Yds.=7-77=7-76
Punts/Avg.=1-40=6-33.1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - Columbus North: Huffman 31-103, Marquise Mixon 8-31, Lofton 7-24, Luke Hammons 9-13, Giovanni Alejandro 3-13, Daveed Jolley 1-0, Hunter Huser 1-(-7). TH North: Jace Russell 12-22, Bryson Carpenter 1-(-4), Matt Gauer 4-(-5), team 1-(-11).
Passing - Columbus North: Hammons 8-11-0, 83. TH North: Gauer 8-18-2, 23; Russell 2-5-0, 46.
Receiving - Columbus North: Mitchel Collier 6-94, Alejandro 1-15, Huffman 1-12. TH North: Deven Stillwell 4-32, Russell 3-(-7), Josh Humphrey 2-12, Eli Moody 1-32.
Next - TH North (2-4, 0-4) plays at Southport and Columbus North (3-3, 1-1) hosts Bloomington South next Friday.
