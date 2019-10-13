There were probably a few yeah-but reactions around the Wabash Valley on Sunday when the Indiana High School Athletic Association drew the pairings for football sectionals.
A couple of unprintable reactions may have slipped out too.
There weren't really any good draws available for Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South in Class 5A's Sectional 13, for example. They way Sunday's pairings were drawn, for either to win the state championship they would probably have to beat Decatur Central, last year's state runner-up, and Indianapolis Cathedral in one order or the other — although if they both win first-round games, they'd play each other for the championship.
Both teams play Nov. 1, North at the winner of the Oct. 25 Plainfield-Decatur Central game and South at Cathedral. Decatur Central beat Plainfield 42-30 during the regular season, by the way.
Oh, and if North or South wins the sectional, the probable regional opponent would be defending state champion New Palestine.
Northview's Knights could be in the yeah-but situation. They have a winnable first-round game in Class 4A Sectional 24 but have to go on the road to play at Jasper, where the Dubois County fans might make a difference. Should the Knights win, they would have a home game, probably against Evansville Central, and maybe a chance for revenge against Evansville Memorial in the final if everything goes well.
West Vigo's Vikings are in the lower end of the yeah-but list. They are in the tougher bracket of Class 3A Sectional 29, but they do have a home game against Western Indiana Conference East champion Indian Creek. Indian Creek might be the third-best team in the sectional, but the best two are in that same bracket.
Sullivan's Golden Arrows are in the high end of the yeah-buts. They go on the road to Vincennes Lincoln in Class 3A Sectional 30, but a win there could send them to a sectional title. Edgewood, in the other bracket, is the biggest threat.
In Class 2A sectionals, South Vermillion goes on the road to face the red-hot Seeger team that beat the Wildcats on Friday. And, of course, Sectional 37 also includes defending state champion Western Boone.
Linton's road in Class 2A Sectional 40 begins with a home game against North Posey, but that's a yeah-but situation too. Should the Miners win they would be on the road against Evansville Mater Dei the following week in what looks like a sectional-deciding game.
Class A Sectional 45 looks to be set up for a Parke Heritage-North Vermillion rematch for the championship, although each team has at least one potential pitfall before getting to that point.
And in Class A Sectional 48, defending champion North Central joins the yeah-but party with a winnable opening game against Rock Creek Academy — whose wins are over Dugger Union and Jasonville — but will have to travel nearly to the Ohio River to play the game.
Sectional football pairings
Class 5A Sectional 13
Plainfield at Decatur Central, Oct. 25
Terre Haute North at Plainfield-Decatur Central winner, Terre Haute South at Indianapolis Cathedral on Nov. 1
Class 4A Sectional 24
Boonville at Evansville Harrison, Evansville Reitz at Evansville Central, Northview at Jasper, Evansville Memorial at Boonville-Evansville Harrison winner
Class 3A Sectional 29
Indianapolis Ritter at Indianapolis Washington, Indianapolis Manual at Greencastle, Danville at Tri-West, Indian Creek at West Vigo
Class 3A Sectional 30
Brown County at Pike Central, Sullivan at Vincennes Lincoln, Edgewood at Washington, Princeton at Owen Valley
Class 2A Sectional 37
Southmont at Western Boone; Speedway at North Putnam; South Vermillion at Seeger; Monrovia at Cascade
Class 2A Sectional 40
North Posey at Linton, Evansville Mater Dei at Crawford County, Tell City at Forest Park, North Knox at South Spencer
Class A Sectional 45
North Vermillion at Covington, South Putnam at Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage at Cloverdale, Fountain Central at Attica
Class A Sectional 48
Perry Central at Tecumseh, North Central at Rock Creek Academy, West Washington at Springs Valley, Eastern Greene at North Daviess
