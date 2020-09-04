Northview's Kellett does it all (and scores too)

Only a couple of things have been normal about the pandemic-affected start of the 2020 Northview High School girls soccer season.
"It's been a little different, with everything going on," senior Kassidy Kellett said this week. "We're playing everything by ear."
The Knights took a 2-1 record into a Thursday match with Greencastle, and might not be as deep as the past three Northview teams that have won back-to-back-to-back sectional titles, the first three in school history.
But Northview is still a Class 2A powerhouse, ranked 11th in the state poll earlier this week. And, as has already been documented, it still has Kassidy Kellett.
A mainstay on all three of the previous Northview teams, Kellett's graduation might be attended by dozens of opposing coaches who want to assure themselves that they don't have to game-plan for her anymore.
Her current career goal total is 113. She broke the Northview school record fairly early in her junior year, and if this season lasts long enough she might double the previous record.
"Those records had been there awhile," she pointed out.
"She's easily one of the top 10 girls I've had the privilege of coaching," Northview coach Don Bryan said this week.
Kellett herself doesn't seem convinced she's in that kind of company.
"When you look at goals, it looks [like I'm one of the best Knights ever]," she admitted, "but really, it's all teamwork."
"She's very unselfish, very team-oriented," her coach agreed. "That's what makes this team so special."
Kellett hasn't scored her goals because the rest of the Knights keep feeding her the ball. She usually starts a match at center midfield — and players at that position often feed the ball to everyone else — and though Bryan will occasionally move her up to a forward position, he's also more than willing to have her play defense in tough situations.
Why is she so valuable?
"She has a natural knack to see the field in real time," Bryan explained. "She sees the game as a whole."
Center midfielders also have the ball a lot, and Kellett is pretty good at that part of the game. She can control the ball and shoot accurately with either foot.
"My speed [with the ball] is a big factor," she said. "I can make runs, and I have pretty good vision so I can find my teammates."
Northview's success this fall may fall on her shoulders a little more than in the past, but Kellett indicated she was under no pressure to do things differently as a senior than she had in previous years.
"We're missing a couple of players I played with for awhile," she acknowledged, "but I feel like we've always had leadership in our class, and that's still the same."
A busy schedule of travel soccer has also prepared Kellett for the last season of her high school career.
"I try and show my teammates what I've learned," she said.
"She soaks information up like a sponge," Bryan agreed.
Kellett is currently weighing several college offers, but right now is focused on her team and its potential postseason quest.
The Knights were tied at halftime of the regional championship match a year ago before losing 6-2 to eventual state champion Evansville Mater Dei. If the team's all-time leading scorer is able to end her career with some big matches, good things could happen.
