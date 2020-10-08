Northview's Grants looking forward to first sectional Saturday

IHSAA sectional action for boys and girls cross country will take place Saturday at its usual location — the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County — but two talented Northview freshman siblings are looking forward to their first sectional.
The 5-kilometer girls race will kick off at 10 a.m., with the boys to follow at 10:30.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Gnister Grant (the girl) and Jcim Grant (the boy) moved with their family to the Brazil area about five years ago. Their parents, Justin and Glennis, are from Trinidad and Tobago.
Both young Grants are freshmen, but not twins. Gnister is 14 and Jcim is 16. Jcim, who is mildly autistic, has been held back in school.
Their mother convinced the youths to try out for cross country in sixth grade at North Clay Middle School, even though Gnister Grant wasn’t thrilled with the idea at first.
“I liked it, so I just kept on doing it,” she admits now.
Gnister said it took a year for her to excel at the sport, which she started to do when she was in seventh grade. The same scenario occurred for Jcim, she pointed out.
At a middle school track and field meet when Gnister was in seventh grade, she ran such a fast time in the mile that it bettered Northview’s school record, although it didn’t officially count because she was not a high school student.
Heading into her first cross country season at Northview this fall, Gnister expected to make an immediate impact . . . and she has. She finished second in the Valley Cross Kickoff, third in the Western Indiana Conference championships and sixth in the highly competitive Valley Twilight Invitational last Saturday at the Gibson course.
She's one of the main reasons that Northview is ranked 17th in the state. In the Valley Twilight Invitational, the Knights placed ninth as a team, Terre Haute North was 10th and Terre Haute South was 12th. South junior Matt Gambill came in ninth out of 205 runners, so he's likely to do well Saturday.
“In eighth grade, I was up there with the high school girls,” Gnister Grant explained. “So I was thinking I’d do pretty well once I reached high school.”
Northview girls coach Tim Rayle is pleased with her performances so far.
“Gnister is an amazing athlete and a fantastic teammate," he told the Tribune-Star. "Gnister is one of the hardest-working runners I've ever coached. She sets a goal and then goes after the goal with everything she has.
"Gnister puts the team needs ahead of her own. Her No. 1 concern is always with how her teammates are feeling. As much as she enjoys setting personal bests, she would much rather have the team reach personal and collective bests.”
Although Gnister Grant has done well, there are still a few runners around the state who run 5 kilometers faster than she can. So she realizes there is room for improvement.
“Honestly, I don’t feel like I slow down [in the middle of a race] . . . but I’d like to keep and sustain my pace the whole race," Gnister explained.
Gnister Grant also is proud that Jcim has been doing so well as a freshman.
“I admire my brother a lot,” she emphasized. “I don’t always like to go out and do my runs by myself [during the off-season] . . . but he really helps me to get faster and inspires me to go out and run even when I don’t feel like it.”
Jcim Grant has made his mark this season as well, finishing just out of the top 10 in the Valley Cross Kickoff, first in the WIC championships and 49th in the Valley Twilight Invitational. Team-wise, Northview is ranked 11th in the state, although Terre Haute North also appears in the latest state poll at 25th.
Last Saturday, with Jcim maybe slightly off his game, the Knights placed ninth as a team, with Terre Haute North 10th and Terre Haute South 12th out of 25 schools.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Jcim said of his first high school season. “I’m glad to be on this team. I’m grateful. . . . But there’s still a lot of room for improvement. I think I need to work on running on hills.”
Plenty of hills do exist on the Gibson course, where he ran last Saturday and where he'll run again this Saturday.
"LaVern Gibson is deemed difficult because of the long straightaways, hills and sharp turns," the stridereport.com website says. "Right from the beginning, athletes are forced into a quick start thanks to a 900-meter slight downhill start. Runners need to assert their position at the start, but also ensure that they do not get out too hard and waste energy because, at that point, the race isn't even close to being over."
Northview boys coach James Grounds thinks Jcim Grant will be better prepared for the course's unique difficulties this time.
"Jcim has been having a stellar freshman cross country season," Grounds assessed. "Currently he has been the fastest freshman in the state all season and is the fastest freshman in school history. His 5k pr [personal record] of 15:56 sits as the third fastest in school history right behind current senior Thomas Chapman’s 15:54 from this season.
"Jcim is a very hard worker, he has a love for the sport and wants to be the best he can be. We knew he would be good, but you can never be sure of the jump to the 5K distance. He has handled it extremely well. It helps that he has joined a great team that works extremely hard and could help show him the ropes. The guys have welcomed him and work just as hard as he does to help our team compete with the top teams in the state.
"I don’t really like to talk about potential, but obviously Jcim has a ton of it. We will just be happy to keep improving every race, season and year, and the potential will take care of itself."
Both Grants have lofty goals for the future — short range and long range — including running long distances in college and in the Summer Olympics someday.
“I’d like to get into the 17s [minutes] by the end of this season and I’d like to finish All-State,” Gnister said.
She'd also like to be the first girl to cross the finish line Saturday, although she’s making no bold predictions that she will do so.
Regarding her distant future?
“I’d like to keep running in college and it would be awesome if I could get to the Olympics,” Gnister Grant said. “I see people running in the Olympics [on television] and I think it’s super cool to represent your country.”
