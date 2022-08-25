If the young man who might be the most highly scrutinzed high school football player in the Wabash Valley was going to let that pressure get to him, you'd think it would have shown by now.
Instead Kyle Cottee, who transferred from a starting quarterback position at Terre Haute South to become the starting quarterback at Northview, has been nothing but electrifying.
In 30 running-clock minutes of jamboree action — 15 of those against the Braves, by the way — and a full game against Terre Haute North, he's already amassed nearly 300 yards rushing and helped the Knights beat the Patriots in last week's regular-season opener.
Now, after a few minutes against a team that might have been angry with him for leaving and a full game against a team that might have been angry with him for where he used to be, Cottee gets his first look at the Western Indiana Conference on Friday when the Knights travel to Greencastle.
"I really like the athleticism he brings," coach Mark Raetz of Northview said of his new quarterback this week. "He's got some attributes you can't teach: he runs well, he's long and he has a really strong arm as well."
If the spotlight on him is a little dimmer this week, Cottee wouldn't mind. But he's happy with the way things have worked out, and he expects even more good things to happen.
"We just wanted to play together as a team," he said this week when looking back at his Northview opener. "Focus on the positives, go 100% every play, put it all out there.
"As long as I'm going out and producing for my team, and we win at the end of the day, I'm happy."
Cottee changed schools in April, during Vigo County's spring break, and thus got to participate in some spring workouts while getting to know his new teammates. He feels like he made a good impression.
"[The other Knights] saw the effects of the hard work," said the junior, who pointed out that he's put on approximately 20 pounds since last season. "The summer hours pay off. Hard work doesn't go unnoticed."
"He was able to be with us in the spring and all summer," Raetz said, "and that definitely helped."
At the same time, however, Raetz didn't have to change anything in his team's offense to accomodate the newcomer.
"He fits a lot of the same skill set as we've had at quarterback with [2022 graduate] Dillon White, or Trey Shaw, or Tucker Stewart," the coach said. "We haven't changed what we do . . . he fits a lot of what I like to do."
"We have a positive atmosphere," Cottee said. "I have teammates that trust me and we have the same goals in mind. I want to make history at this school."
History for the Knights last season was made by reaching the Class 4A sectional championship game. Cottee is thinking bigger than that.
"Hopefully we'll go to the state championship," he said. "I have high expectations. We just have to buy into each other, believe in each other and leave it all out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.