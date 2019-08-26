What happens when two of the strongest volleyball programs in the Wabash Valley meet? The fans that packed into Northview high school Monday night managed to find out as Northview beat Parke Heritage in a thrilling 3-2 game.
Northview coach Erica Garrison was looking for a strong performance from her team against the Wolves and got just that.
“I knew this would be a tough game and I love that this group came out and competed,” Garrison said. “We are getting better every day, every game and these kind of games help to prepare us for games in the postseason.”
From the opening serve, Northview seemed to be in control of the pace, taking a quick 11-4 lead. Parke Heritage slowly chipped away at the Knights lead.
The Wolves, who received a star-studded performance in the set from junior Atlantis Clendenin, who had five aces in six serves, tied the opening set at 19. Northview was able to regroup though, capping its 25-22 first-set win with an ace from junior Olyvia Notter.
Northview (5-4) was quick to retain a significant lead in the second set, establishing an 11-6 advantage. A combination of Parke Heritage attacks pushed the group back into contention late in the set, capturing a 23-22 lead on a block from sophomore Megan Wittenmyer and Clendenin. The Wolves rode the momentum into a 25-23 set victory. Clendenin finished the game with a team-high 43 kills.
Parke Heritage (2-1), who fell victim to playing from behind in nearly every set of the night, did so again in the third set as they dug into a quick 13-4 hole. A flurry of three aces from Knights senior Kambree Lucas stole the heart out from under the Wolves, allowing Northview to run away with a 25-13 win in the third set.
Down 2-1 overall, Parke Heritage’s determination to stay in contention pulled it out of another deficit in the fourth quarter, this time at 16-11. Clendenin rallied her team, rattling off multiple kills to cause frustration amongst the Knights defensive unit. Clendenin and Lucas went head-to-head in the closing points of the fourth set as Clendenin gained the advantage with five kills and one ace to force a fifth set with a 28-26 win.
Northview established a strong presence early in the final frame of the game, with middle blockers Maizie Pell and Izzy Horrall coming up with perfectly placed kills to give the Knights an 8-6 advantage. Parke Heritage fell behind 14-11, but battled back to a 15-14 lead as Northview gave up several errors. Lucas secured the win for the Knights, driving her 32nd kill of the game deep into the left corner.
Parke Heritage coach Samantha Gregg, though disappointed with the end result, loved the effort that she received from her team.
“The girls play hard and stayed at it through the game and I think they gave everyone their moneys worth,” Gregg said. “We have to be able to come right out of the gates though and not fall behind.”
Lucas finished the night with a school-record 32 kills, breaking her previous record of 31. She was honored in pregame for recently reaching her 1,000th career kill.
“I couldn’t do any of this without my team and we have a lot to look forward to this season,” Lucas said. “Northview volleyball has a bond though and I don’t think that anyone can break out bond and the will to fight for each other.”
Highlights – For Northview, Kambree Lucas had a team-high 32 kills, nine digs and five aces. Katy Anderson had 37 assists. Maddie Kooistra gathered seven aces. Rylee Richey had three aces. Olyvia Notter has two aces. Lauren Sackett had one ace. For Parke Heritage, Atlantis Clendenin tallied 43 kills and six aces. Jillian Gregg had 46 assists and four aces. Grace Kiefner had one ace. Megan Wittenmyer had one ace.
Next – Northview (5-4) plays again Thursday at 6 p.m. as they host Edgewood. Parke Heritage (2-1) plays again the same night at 7:30 p.m. as they host North Central.
