Northview wins South Vermillion Invitational wrestling title

Northview used two weight-class championships and a balanced attack to take first place in the South Vermillion Eight-Way Invitational high school wrestling meet Saturday.
The Knights racked up 231.5 points, with Seth Cowden (113 pounds) and Dalton Simmons (195) picking up individual titles. Seeger was second with 204 points.
Terre Haute South, which brought a team mixed with varsity and junior varsity wrestlers, placed third with 170. South's only individual champion was 160-pound sophomore Kyle Kennedy, who filled in for two-time semistate qualifier Nate Lommock.
"We were really excited to see Kyle win today," South coach Gabe Cook told the Tribune-Star. "But we weren't really surprised. He is just a great kid. He trains really hard and is always trying to find a way to get better."
Regarding his team, Cook said he was happy with the way his wrestlers competed "across the board."
"For us, this was an opportunity for some guys who hadn't gotten to compete much at the varsity level lately," he added.
The Braves (11-4) will travel to crosstown-rival Terre Haute North for their annual dual meet Tuesday evening.
"It'll be a fun dual," Cook predicted. "From the [Vigo] county championships earlier this season [won by South], the matchups are going to be different — maybe from top to bottom."
The Outstanding Wrestler of the Meet award Saturday went to South Vermillion senior Joey Shew, who captured the 220 crown with three first-period pins. He improved his season record to 10-1.
Shew wasn't the Wildcats' only champion, however, as sophomore Gabe Clay outpointed Seeger's Juan Stultz 4-3 in a hard-fought final match at 132.
"Stultz is a great wrestler and Gabe was able to beat him 4-3," said Ron Stateler, South Vermillion's veteran coach and the meet organizer. "I was really happy with that result. . . . It was a great match."
South Vermillion placed fourth out of the eight teams participating with 149.5 points. In addition to his two champions, Stateler was pleased with his 120 runner-up, Brogan Decker. The freshman learned Tuesday that he would be wrestling Saturday because the Wildcats' usual 120-pounder is in quarantine.
"Brogan battled his way to the championship round and he got pinned [by Seeger's Nate Hennessey] in the championshp match," Stateler pointed out. "He did an awesome job. The kid that beat him is good too."
So what did Stateler think of tournament champion Northview?
"I was very impressed with their wrestling today," he said of the Knights.
