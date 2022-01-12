Northview High School’s wrestling team dominated in a 54-30 victory over host West Vigo on Wednesday night.
Northview went into the contest with plenty of momentum as they only had one conference lost and had a win earlier in the season over the Vikings. West Vigo, on the other hand, had the home advantage but only had one win under its belt this season.
Both squads were coming off defeats in their previous matches. Northview fell to Terre Haute North 45-30, while West Vigo was coming off a 54-19 loss to Avon.
Wednesday’s match opened at the 145-pound weight class, which resulted in a West Vigo forfeit giving the Knights a 6-0 lead to begin. Northview’s Joey Whitsell earned a pin in the 152 class with 1:10 remaining in the first round. This pin gave Northview a 12-0 lead.
The Vikings have battled with injuries and sickness all season. They have three players out sick with COVID-19 and one injured. The Vikings have not wrestled a match with a full roster the entire season.
“Giving up five forfeits certainly didn’t help us,” explained West Vigo coach Brian Otte. “We have three out quarantining and one out with an injury.”
At 160, Isaac Torbert led 11-2 until the third round. In the third round, Torbert used a half-nelson to pin his opponent giving Northview an 18-0 lead to start.
“We set the momentum and set the tone right,” Northview coach Tony Sanabria mentioned. “It gets others on the team excited and ready to win.”
The Vikings saw their first points of the night when 170-pounder Rylan Hendricks pinned his opponent using a headlock, cutting Northview’s score down 18-6. After another West Vigo forfeit, they responded with a pin from 195-pounder Brock Higgins in the first period of his match, which cut Northview’s lead down 24-12.
“I like the energy we had and how we controlled the shots and takedowns,” said Sanabria.
The Knights earned a pin during the 220-pound class from Preston Montgomery in the third round of his match, increasing the Northview’s lead 30-12. West Vigo responded back with an over-under throw that led to a pin by West Vigo’s Region Hendricks which cut down his team’s deficit 30-18.
The Vikings then earned even more momentum with pins at 106 and 113 from Ryan Morris and Caleb Starks. With the Vikings trailing by six, Northview’s Logan Moore executed well in a match where he led 12-2 before pinning his opponent in the second round. This gave the Knights a 48-30 lead over West Vigo.
The match concluded with two more West Vigo forfeits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.