Scott Buell knows what everyone he meets is going to ask him right now.
The Northview High School athletic director is being questioned repeatedly about the progress being made on the school's new artificial turf for football, other sports and band competitions, and he hopes to have a positive answer very soon.
"It's been crazy," he told the Tribune-Star on Monday. "We've already moved the [football] scrimmage [the Knights will now travel to Terre Haute South on Friday], and we have another meeting Wednesday morning [to get a progress report]."
Heavy spring rains have caused the problem. Even when the ground appeared to be dry, there was enough moisture below the surface for awhile to prevent the trucks necessary for installing the turf to get on the field.
Work is progressing now, Buell noted, and he's been asked about using the facility's lights — an indication the company doing the installation may double- or even triple-shift its workers to speed up the process.
"It will definitely be ready for Evansville Memorial [a home football game on Aug. 30]," Buell promised, and there's hope for a sooner completion than that.
A girls soccer match against Terre Haute North on Aug. 20 will probably have to be played on the old grass field, Buell said. A boys soccer match, also with North on Aug. 22, might be played on the turf, and freshman and junior varsity football games against Terre Haute North on Aug. 24 could also be on the new surface.
"It will be close," Buell said of those last three dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.