Northview started its girls soccer program back in 1996, and in doing so, needed to make a new trophy case inside the high school for any trophies or banners it might win over time.
For much of the time since the inaugural season, very few items were placed in the glass container.
That, however, has changed in a big way over the course of the last three years, as the Knights won back-to-back sectional titles in 2017 and 2018. And Saturday, they added another to make it a three-peat with a 4-0 victory over West Vigo, which also extended their winning streak to 17 games in the process.
“They bought in six, seven, eight years ago when we started the [Clay Youth] Club. They understood it was a building process block by block by block. This is the fruits of that,” Northview coach Don Bryan said.
It was the second time the two Western Indiana Conference rivals faced each other, with their first matchup coming all the way back in the second game of the season.
Typically, with it being nearly two months in between seeing each other, what took place in the regular season should be thrown out the window with teams changing in terms of personnel (i.e. West Vigo’s Abby Scott going down with a season-ending knee injury), strategically and in-season improvements.
But Saturday turned out to be nearly identical as the first game, which happened to be the first game on Northview’s Jerry Anderson Field.
The Knights came out putting pressure on the West Vigo defense, as well as goalkeeper Avery Funk, who had 15 saves, but were unable to score on a pair of looks by Kassidy Kellett in the first two minutes.
It took only 40 seconds after the second of two shots that Funk saved for Northview to break through.
Sarah Bryan found the top, right-hand corner of the net to go up 1-0 and put any nerves the hosts may have had at ease.
“She’s just like the other girls. She knows whatever it’s going to take,” coach Bryan said of his daughter.
Kellett added her first goal of the night – and 101st of her career – eight minutes later when she went top shelf, putting Northview ahead 2-0.
That lead was added onto by Sarah Bryan, who bent her corner kick into the right side of the net to send her team into the half with a three-goal advantage.
Kellett added an assist to her ledger midway through the second half when she put a free kick up for Grace Nicosin, who snuck it past the Viking defenders to make it 4-0.
And while the offense, which has been a difficult task for any of Northview’s opponents to defend throughout the season, caused a lot of the havoc, the defense the Knights possess was on display Saturday as well.
Northview held West Vigo to just three shots on goal, all of which were saved by goalkeeper Sydney Brock, who did her part in pitching the shutout — her 11th of the season.
“Defense, like they say, wins championships. You can have the top goal-scorer in the state, but if she doesn’t have a supporting cast, you’re not going to advance very far in the tournament,” coach Bryan said of his team’s stout defense. “They’ve definitely been the unsung heroes.”
Despite falling short of winning the program’s first ever sectional championship, West Vigo coach Alicia Lanham was more than proud of the record-breaking season (13 wins) her team put together.
“Overall, I think we did a great job. We were 13-4-1. That’s a great record,” Lanham said. “It obviously didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but my girls came out here and gave it everything they had.”
Northview advances to next Saturday’s Jasper Regional.
Northview 3 1 — 4
West Vigo 0 0 — 0
Nv — Sarah Bryan, 36:50 1H
Nv — Kassidy Kellett, 28:31 1H
Nv — Bryan, 18:14 1H
Nv — Grace Nicosin (Kellett), 17:19 2H
Shots (on goal) — Northview 33 (21), West Vigo 6 (3)
Next — Northview (17-1) will advance to next Saturday’s Jasper Regional. West Vigo concluded its season at 13-4-1.
