Northview freshman Gnister Grant jogged to the finish line to win the girls race.
Then Terre Haute South junior Matt Gambill held off Terre Haute North's hard-charging Dylan Zeck at the end to take first place in the boys race during the IHSAA cross country sectional on a mild Saturday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Team-wise, Northview captured both championships.
The No. 17-ranked Northview girls — with Grant beating runner-up and freshman teammate Ellia Hayes by more than 26 seconds — placed seven of the top 10 runners to outpoint second-place Terre Haute South 21-50. Also advancing to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional next Saturday will be Terre Haute North, Clay City and Owen Valley.
“The girls executed our race plan perfectly," Northview coach Tim Rayle told the Tribune-Star. "We were thrilled with our point total, considering the competition. We were also excited for our other Clay Community Schools team, Clay City, in finishing fourth."
"Our team did really well today," Grant added. "I could see them coming in one after another."
That means she wasn't hanging her head and panting after she finished the race. She had so much alertness left that she could turn around after finishing and watch her teammates battle for top-25 positions.
But nobody was going to catch Grant, who led from the start.
"I just kept on going," she said. "I was pretty tired. My arms hurt and my legs hurt. I wasn't feeling too good.
"But it was good race. Any race is good when you win."
In boys action, the No. 11 Knights slipped past No. 25 Terre Haute North 35-40. Stuart Bennett, Jcim Grant (Gnister's brother) and Corbin Butts finished fourth, sixth and seventh respectively to provide a balanced attack for Northview. Other teams moving on will be Terre Haute South, Clay City and Sullivan.
Gambill was pleased that his teammates did well enough to help the Braves go on to the regional next week, but he didn't exactly hate that he was the first-place sectional finisher either.
"Dylan ran an extremely smart race," Gambill assessed. "He trailed me the entire time."
Gambill and teammate Cael Light, the 2019 boys sectional winner who came in third Saturday, remained in front most of the race. But that was no guarantee for success at the end.
"Dylan stayed right with us the whole time and started pushing it with about 400 [yards] to go," Gambill pointed out. "But I was just able to hold him off [by three seconds]."
BNL Sectional qualifiers also will feed into the BNL Regional, which will begin with the girls race at 10:30 a.m.
