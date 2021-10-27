Several fast runners and balanced teams — including a few from the Wabash Valley — will bring lofty goals into the IHSAA cross country state finals Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill, for example, qualified for his fourth straight state finals after placing ninth in the Brown County Semistate last Saturday. His previous best finish at state was 39th as a junior in 2020.
Now that Gambill is a senior, he's aiming higher.
"The main goal is to crack the top 25 and get All-State [honors]," Gambill told the Tribune-Star. "It has been my goal since my freshman year and this state meet will be the most achievable it’s ever been. In the end, however, I’m just glad to have the opportunity to run state for my fourth year. It’s a somewhat bittersweet feeling going into this meet knowing it will probably be my last cross country race ever, but I am able to look back on my four years of cross country and know how fulfilling and transforming my experiences have been.
"This week has been very emotional for me due to it being my last week of cross country ever and looking back on the massive impact it’s had on my life is very moving. This is my last opportunity to make my mark on Terre Haute running history, coach [Josh] Lee has prepared me perfectly for it and I will go into the race Saturday prepared to leave it all on the course."
Lee, the South boys coach, isn't betting against Gambill finishing in the top 25.
"For the last four years, Matt has been a constant at the front of our cross country team," Lee pointed out. "As we honored our Golden Anniversary teams [dating back to 1971] this year, it was cool to see the different eras come together and be represented and Matt has certainly earned his spot on that roster as he puts in the final preparations for his fourth state championship race."
The Braves' coach analyzed Gambill's progression — and one brief regression — at the state finals over the years.
"Freshman year, Matt gained some major experience," Lee noted. "Sophomore year, he battled pneumonia at the state championship. Junior year, he found himself well inside the top 50. As a senior, we are hoping to find Matt on the podium [with the rest of the top 25].
"Simulations have him set up for his best finish yet at the state championship, but that medal is going to take an all-around solid day. Controlling the controllables will be huge for him Saturday. He will have to stay within himself, rely on his experience at the state meet and on that course and not let anyone else dictate his race. He has a major body of work behind him and I’m excited to see how that culminates on his home turf."
Another potential top-25 finisher in the boys race is Northview senior Nolan White, who trailed Gambill by one second at the sectional three weeks ago and led Gambill by one spot (eighth) last weekend at Brown County. A transfer from Terre Haute North, White is one of the leaders of the Knights' No. 14-ranked team that also qualified for Saturday.
"My overall goal is to be competitive and run smooth throughout the race," White mentioned. "It feels amazing to be competing at state. I’ve worked really hard during the offseason and throughout this season to make it this far. I'm grateful for my coaches and teammates."
One of White's teammates and another key Northview runner is senior Stuart Bennett, who led the three-four-five contingent of himself, sophomore Jcim Grant and White two weeks ago at the Bedford North Lawrence Regional, where the Knights came in first team-wise.
"I really want to have our team to be pushing for top 10," said Bennett, who placed 78th in the state finals in 2020 while Northview's boys team was placing 21st.
"I'd like to be shooting for top 50 individual-wise. … To make it to state is insane. I mean, this is it and it’s the best way to end my season no doubt. I’m with my team and we are going to hopefully go out and finish this season strong. It was a great season and it hurts to think that it’s over, But I wouldn’t want it to end any other way than this."
Guiding the Northview's boys program is James Grounds. He's taking a Knights squad to state for the third year in a row.
"The guys are really running with a great mindset going into the state meet," Grounds assessed. "They aren’t going to be happy with just making it to state. They view it as still having a goal to accomplish. I like our odds of finishing in the top half of the [about 24] teams, which is a heck of an accomplishment since we will be the third-smallest school there.
"I can’t name just one kid as a consistent performer in this [Northview] top seven. All of the boys race well, it seems, week in and out. A less-than-perfect race or two is to be expected in a season and I feel that everyone has had that race or two this season and everyone has had that 'great' race as well. It takes a team to compete at this high of a level in one of the best distance-running states in the nation and that’s exactly what we have."
Meanwhile, the Northview girls enter as the No. 5-ranked team in the state. Last season, the female Knights ended up No. 14 on the points list.
Coach Tim Rayle analyzed this season's top seven runners who hope to bring a top-five finish back to Clay County:
• Gnister Grant (a sophomore who won the sectional, placed second in the regional and crossed the finish line fifth at the semistate) — "She always competes to the best of her abilities. She gives the team a little cushion in the overall team score by consistently scoring low."
• Ellia Hayes — "She brings her 'A' game when it counts. She also provides the team with a bit of a cushion in the overall score."
• Micah Peals — "She is a fierce competitor who gives everything she has for the team. We know Micah will provide a low score for the team."
• Halle Miller — "She has gotten stronger as the season has progressed. She is one of the gutsiest athletes I’ve ever coached. Her drive inspires her teammates."
• Maisie Eldridge — "She has the determination to be in a great scoring position providing the team with needed depth."
• Katie Morrison — "She is a solid scorer for the team in the [Nos.] 4, 5, or 6 position. If one of our runners is having an off day, Katie is known to make up the difference."
• Brooklyn Eldridge — "She has been a stable No. 7 runner for us all season, usually finishing in front of other teams' scorers."
"The nine girls on our championship roster are running the best that any runners in Northview’s history have run," Rayle summarized. "If our seven competitors run to the best of their abilities, we’ll be able to hold our own against the top-ranked schools in the meet. The team’s goal is to do exactly that — run to the best of our abilities and to place the best we have in Northview’s history."
Gnister Grant shared the same confidence as her coach.
"My [personal] goal is top 20," she stressed. "I would love to medal at state. Last year, I missed out on the top 25 for All State. So I would love to get past the top 25 and into the top 20.
"Last year was my first time [at state], but this time I know what to expect going into the race. And I am excited to make my second appearance at the state finals with my team. I love my teammates so much. We have been working really hard this year and we have been doing really well. We are hoping to get on the podium this year. I know we can do it if we run the way we have been so far."
In addition to the female Knights, Linton sophomore Peyton Smith came on strong this season and qualified for her first state finals with a 17th-place finish in the semistate.
In Saturday's boys and girls competitions, both Columbus North teams will carry in No. 1 rankings. The Columbus North boys are defending state champions.
Both races will last 5 kilometers, with the boys kicking off at noon and girls at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per spectator.
A webstreaming link will be available via pay-per-view for $15 at IHSAAtv.org.
