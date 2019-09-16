The Northview volleyball team utilized several strong defensive performances Monday night, sweeping visiting West Vigo 3-0 in a West division, Western Indiana Conference rivalry game.
Despite not dropping a set through the evening, Northview volleyball coach Erica Garrison believes that the group is capable of more on the court.
“West Vigo is always a tough team and it’s always really nice to win games like this,” Garrison said. “We didn’t have our best night hitting, but it was nice to see that we have several weapons on the court.”
Northview (11-7) came out swinging strong in the opening set of the game, with senior Kambree Lucas anchoring the Knight offense. West Vigo was quick to tool the majority of Northview’s blocking attempts in the first set, going point for point with its host to 21-21.
A serving ace from Northview junior Katy Anderson secured the first-set win for the Knights at 25-22. The service line proved to be a point of strength for Northview though the game as the Knights gathered 11 aces.
West Vigo (4-9) rebounded quickly in the opening points of the second set as senior Savannah McCoy made her presence felt at the net, keeping the team in close pursuit of Northview at 11-7. The Viking finished the game as the team leader in multiple categories, including 16 kills, 15 digs and two blocks.
Northview took advantage of multiple net and attacking errors in the set to go on an 8-4 run, further widening its lead. West Vigo continued to fight back, clawing within 21-16 before succumbing 25-18 in the set.
“Volleyball is a game where, no matter the score, a team can make a comeback. You can’t just roll over and die,” West Vigo coach Casey Lee said. “If we continue to bring that fight through the rest of the season, we are going to be a tough team to beat.”
The Vikings continued to attempt to reclaim momentum in the third set as sophomore Riley Dierdorf and McCoy hammered several Viking kills into the Northview back row. The Knights continued to rattle service aces, with Lucas scoring two consecutive aces to deter a West Vigo run. Lucas was impressive, finishing with a team-high 19 kills. Sitting atop the scoreboard with a 14-10 lead, Northview dominated the battle at the net, pushing its margin to 19-10 with a 5-0 run.
Not one to give up on a set, West Vigo rallied, throwing together a 9-2 run to trim the gap to 22-19. A multitude of attacking errors ended any real threat for the Vikings though, with Northview junior Maizie Pell finishing the Vikings off with a tip kill to win 25-20.
With a program as renown for success as Northview has been as of late, the Knights have seen several leaders step up this year. Senior middle blocker Makenzie Barger has been a key component of the Northview team, in both chemistry and performance. Barger finished the game with two digs and several key blocks to turn the tide for Northview.
“We play with an “us” mentality instead of individually and the team bonding that we have is incredible as we push each other,” Barger said. “The bar is very high for us and I think that people are going to underestimate us. We want to come out and be on top this season.”
West Vigo 22 18 20
Northview 25 25 25
Highlights – For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy led the way with 16 kills, 15 digs, three aces and two blocks. Riley Dierdorf gathered 14 digs and one ace. Teryn Garzolini tallied 28 assists. Kierra Kelley had one ace.
For Northview, Kambree Lucas 19 kills, six digs and three aces. Destiny Burns had five digs and one ace. Maddie Kooistra had eight digs through the evening. Katy Anderson had 32 assists and one ace. Izzy Horrall had four aces. Rylee Richey had two aces.
Next – Northview (11-7) plays again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as they travel to Greencastle. West Vigo (4-9) plays Tuesday at 7 p.m. as they travel to North Vermillion.
