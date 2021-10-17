Northview won high school cross country championships with both its girls and its boys teams Saturday, while Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill was the boys individual winner at the Bedford Regional.
It was the second regional championship for both Northview teams; the Northview girls were defending regional champions, but the Northview boys last won a regional in 2001.
Just six points separated Northview from the two Bloomington schools in the boys competition, while the Northview girls finished comfortably ahead of both Bloomington North and Bloomington South.
Terre Haute South placed fourth in both meets, while the fifth semistate spot went to the Edgewood girls and the Bloomfield boys. Terre Haute North's girls were sixth and its boys seventh, while Clay City was ninth in both races and the Bloomfield girls and West Vigo boys both placed 10th.
Linton sophomore Peyton Smith continued her strong season with a fourth-place finish in the girls race, while Northview's Gnister Grant was second and was joined in the top 10 by Micah Peals and Katy Morrison.
Northview's boys got a three-four-five finish from Stuart Bennett, Jcim Grant and Nolan White, while South's Ethan Aidoo placed seventh and North's Dylan Zeck was 10th. Bryce Stateler earned a semistate berth as an individual while leading the West Vigo boys team.
Semistate competition is this coming Saturday at Brown County.
Girls results
Team scores — Northview 38, Bloomington North 55, Bloomington South 82, Terre Haute South 121, Edgewood 121, Terre Haute North 182, Eastern Greene 199, Owen Valley 213, Clay City 234, Bloomfield 270.
Top 10 — Lily Myers (BS) 19:06, Gnister Grant (Nv) 19:21, Clara Crain (E) 19:37, Peyton Smith (Linton) 19:49, Rachel Allison (BN) 19:54, Bea Cakmak (BN) 19:55, Micah Peals (Nv) 20:03, Emma Bitner (E) 20:07, Katy Morrison (Nv) 20:16, Lillyanna Blais (EG) 20:21.
Other Northview — Ellia Hayes 20:34, Maisie Eldridge 20:42, Halle Miller 20:45, Brooklyn Eldridge 21:50,
Terre Haute South — Ava Rose 21:14, Madison Beaumont 21:32, Laurel Monser 22:00, Demme Hancewicz 22:06, Kaya Tanner 22:18, Isabel Miklozek 23:42, Abigail Tokash 24:33.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 21:54, Alyssa Petscher 23:11, Brinlee McCloud 23:27, Hannah Gadberry 23:30, Eleanor Shagley 24:06, Sophia Barker 24:20, Dru White 24:30.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 21:01, Carlee Unger 23:30, Cambri Booe 26:44, Olivia Owens 27:46, Celeah Burton 28:31, Saydee Hauer 29:46, Amelia Withers 31:17.
Bloomfield — Malia Pischel 23:53, Ally Walls 24:14, Jaeden Mietus 26:39, Braelyn Johnson 27:26, Ansley Ross 29:23
Others — Emily Mager (Riverton Parke) 22:10, Haley Wanninger 22:24, Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 23:08, Maci Easton (West Vigo) 23:23, Hanna Burkhart (Sullivan) 24:27, Elayni Stone (Shakamak) 24:31, Kate Ridgway (Sullivan) 24:31, Kelsie Blair (Riverton Parke) 24:42, Sadie Herring (West Vigo) 25:00
Boys results
Team scores — Northview 51, Bloomington South 54, Bloomington North 57, Terre Haute South 107, Bloomfield 162, Edgewood 166, Terre Haute North 175, Orleans 228, Clay City 234, West Vigo 240.
Top 10 — Matt Gambill (THS) 16:15, Nolan Bailey (BN) 16:18, Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:24, Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:31, Nolan White (Nv) 16:36, Ryan Rheam (BS) 16:43, Ethan Aidoo (THS) 16:45, Zander West (BS) 16:48, Reid Hubbard (BS) 16:51, Dylan Zeck (THN) 17:05.
Other Northview — Douglas Dillman 17:08, Hank Slater 17:57, Clint Mager 18:15, Garrett Dowdy 19:21.
Other South — Eric Haworth 18:08, Tate Alcorn 18:09, Mason Cranford 18:46, Paul Bawinkel 18:54, Connor Lauritzen 19:06.
Bloomfield — Justin Beard 17:39, Wyatt Frye 17:50, Landen Myers 18:13, C.J. Sylvester 18:36, Lance McIntosh 19:25, Trenten George 20:09, Brady Hughes 23:17.
Other North — Evan Adams 18:19, Devin Vanvactor 18:41, Matt Chaney 18:53, Garrett Wrightman 19:08, Eli Adams 19:24, Logan Nicoson 20:07.
Clay City — Jacob Hogg 18:20, Clay Brown 18:46, Michael Tucker 18:49, Karter Neiswinger 20:00, Clayton Rector 20:34, Ashton Schultz 20:52.
West Vigo — Bryce Stateler 17:32, Liam Campbell 18:59, Griffin Akers 19:53, William Marrs 20:12, Bryland Pape 20:32, Sanford Scott 21:30, Collin Akers 21:35.
Others — Brogan Collom (Riverton Parke) 19:02, Brandon Todd (Riverton Parke) 19:08, J.T. May (Shakamak) 19:46, Karter Jackson (South Vermillion) 20:39, Ben McKinley (Sullivan) 20:43, Luke Hayes (Parke Heritage) 21:10, Hayden Hastings (Riverton Parke) 21:13.
