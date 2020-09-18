Northview, South, North to battle for girls golf supremacy

No matter which order they're listed, the three teams mentioned by Wabash Valley coaches as favorites to advance out of Saturday's IHSAA girls golf sectional at Forest Park in Brazil remain the same.
Listing them in the order that they finished last year — Northview, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North — that may be the order they place this year as 18-hole action starts at 9 a.m. Six other teams will try to rock the boat and somehow crack the top three.
Hey, this is 2020. Anything is possible.
Anyway, the top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the Roncalli Regional next Saturday at Smock Golf Course in Indianapolis.
"Northview is the favorite [to win the sectional] as defending champs and playing their own course." insisted South coach Cara Stuckey, whose squad lost to the Knights by 10 strokes in mid-August at Rea Park. "North and us can give them a challenge if we get consistent play out of our entire lineup."
South and North did finish second and third respectively — behind Columbus North — in the Conference Indiana championships Monday, proving they can hang with tough competition. When South and North faced each other Sept. 3 at Hulman Links, Stuckey's Braves won 174-193.
Season records for the three schools are Northview (14-2), South (12-1) and North (11-3).
"We've been a little better on and around the greens in the last couple weeks," assessed North coach Brent Mier, who gave a slight edge to South as the favorite to emerge on top of the team standings.
"We've spent a great deal of time working on approach shots and putting. Everyone will be available Saturday, knock on wood. [Senior] Nikki Bonilla and [freshman] Rylee Roscoe have been our top two all year. Nikki's advantage has always been that she has great distance off the tee and with her long irons. Rylee is very good around the green and has a really solid short game."
Junior Brooklee Bussing, who earned medalist honors with a 77 in the 2019 girls sectional at Forest Park, continues to lead Northview's attack. Coach Josh Trout hopes to get quality depth from juniors Kyia Fox and Makayla Beasley and sophomores Karsyn Kikta and Audrey Jackman on Saturday.
"We’ve played well the past two weeks and have all our players available," Trout noted.
Bussing, for one, thinks she and rest of the Knights will be ready to repeat.
"My personal goal would be to have a strong short game and put together a solid round," she said. "Our team goal would be to post decent scores in hopes of the sectional title. We have a strong team and this is certainly achievable."
Stuckey also believes her squad is as prepared as it can be, although that may or may not be good enough to dethrone the Knights as sectional champions.
"Our last home match, we had our best team nine-hole score of 165," she pointed out. "So if we can play as well on Saturday, then we will have a chance. ... [Senior] Sophie Boyll and [junior] Grace Kidwell just earned all-conference honors this week and have led us all season. They both enjoy the competition and play well when confident.
"As a team, we just need to take advantage of the shorter course by keeping the ball in play and limiting our shots around the green."
Girls golf sectionals
Saturday
Northview Sectional participating teams (9 a.m. at Forest Park) — Clay City, Cloverdale, Greencastle, Northview, Parke Heritage, South Putnam, South Vermillion, Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North. (West Vigo does not have a team this season.)
Vincennes Lincoln Sectional participating teams (9 a.m. at Country Club Old Vincennes) — Barr-Reeve, Linton, North Daviess, North Knox, Pike Central, Princeton, South Knox, Sullivan, Vincennes Lincoln, Vincennes Rivet, Washington.
Advancement to regionals — Top three teams that post a team score; ties for top three teams must be resolved in order to advance. Top three low individuals, excluding those individuals who advance with a team. Ties for third place must be played off in order to advance.
