Northview, South, North hope for best in girls golf regional

Facing less-than-ideal odds, the Northview, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North girls golf teams will try their best to finish in the top three of Saturday's Roncalli Regional being played on the Smock Golf Club.
That's how many teams will move on to the IHSAA state finals Oct. 4-5 at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. In addition, the top five individuals not on those teams will advance.
Action will start at 8:30 a.m.
In last Saturday's sectional at Brazil's Forest Park, the order of the top three was Northview (339), South (362) and North (373). Northview sophomore Brooklee Bussing earned medalist honors with a 77.
North coach Brent Mier said Westfield, Zionsville and Carmel — all ranked in the top three in the state — are considered "the big dogs" in this regional. But he's more worried about his players shooting as well as they can.
“It has been a real-roller coaster of a season for us and a lack of consistency has been our biggest issue," he said. "Injuries and illness haven't helped. That being said, Nikki Bonilla is playing pretty well right now — striking the ball solid off the tee and hitting good approach shots. She has an outside chance to make it out to state as an individual.
"The three seniors behind her have been a mixed bag, but all three [Gabby Bonilla, Ally Cockrell and Morgan Adams] have the potential to post a low round and really help the team. Ally had a really strong practice round [Thursday], so that may bode well for her Saturday.”
“This will be the third time our team will play Smock this season, so hopefully we're getting more comfortable with the course," South coach Cara Stuckey mentioned. "It’s fair but challenging, so we will have to avoid big-number holes to play well.”
An attempt to reach Northview coach Josh Trout was unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.