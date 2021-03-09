Caleb Swearingen and Brevin Cooper both remember Cooper’s high school basketball varsity debut for Northview at Terre Haute South three seasons ago, and for the same reason.
“He was wearing XXL shorts,” recalled Swearingen with a big smile earlier this week, “holding them up with one hand and dribbling with the other.”
“I wasn’t very big back then,” admitted Cooper, who described his uniform in the same fashion and who now — as his team’s leading rebounder from the point-guard position — is up to 6-foot and 130 pounds.
Swearingen was already a freshman starter for the Knights back in the 2017-2018 season, and Cooper had earned varsity time thanks to his work on the junior varsity team as a ninth-grader when Northview visited South in February.
The Knights weren’t successful that night, or very many other nights that season or the next, when Cooper took over as a sophomore starter alongside Swearingen.
But the seniors and their teammates have come a long way, and are looking to extend their current 17-7 season at least another week when they compete Saturday at the Class 3A Greencastle Regional.
“My freshman year we won maybe six games [seven, actually],” Swearingen recalled. “Our sophomore year was a little bit better and in our junior year we stepped it up and had a winning season [15-10]. It’s been a long journey.”
“We progressed every year,” Cooper added. “In the offseason all of us were getting together and getting up shots.”
Special shoes to improve jumping ability helped too, Cooper added. “I could barely touch the rim,” he said. “Now I can pretty easily.”
It’s that work ethic that’s gotten the Knights to where they are this week, coach Michael Byrum said.
“We show up every day and try to get better,” he pointed out. “We show up to work. We want to enjoy our team, but we’re all competitors and we want to win championships. We have that common goal.”
That kind of work ethic has been tested in the past 12 months, Byrum noted, and his team has passed with flying colors.
“Our guys have done a really good job,” he said. “We’ve been able to close the gap on some teams [since losing seasons in 2018 and 2019], and others we’ve been able to pass up.
“[The Knights] find places to go play,” the coach continued. “They’ve done a great job with that, especially with the shutdown in the spring and summer.”
The seniors have helped make sure their younger teammates are on the same page they are.
“If you have a goal, you’ve got to go chase it,” Cooper said.
“It’s just being in the gym [with them] every day, the weightroom too,” Swearingen said. “Everybody has a good work ethic . . . and Brevin is a great leader and a great player now; some college will be getting a steal [when he signs].”
The Knights won the Owen Valley Sectional by winning three hard-fought games. Cooper and Swearingen combined for 53 points in the first game against West Vigo, Cooper outscoring the Vikings by himself in the third quarter of a game that was tied at halftime; the Knights outlasted Brownstown Central 54-52, with the two seniors combining to keep the ball out of the hands of the Braves’ hot shooter in the final seconds; and Northview beat Edgewood in the championship game thanks to a great defensive effort by Swearingen, while Cooper helped preserve his team’s lead with seven fourth-quarter free throws.
In none of those games, however, did the Knights shoot the ball as well as they’re capable of doing, which they consider to be a point in their favor looking toward this weekend.
“We know we need to play better,” Byrum said, “and we’re capable of much more. The good thing is, [the Knights] are finding a way to win.”
“Defensively, we can lock down better,” Swearingen said. “Offensively, we have to move the ball and shoot with confidence, and eventually [the shots] are going to fall.”
“I think we’ve still got another level to reach,” added Cooper. “If all of us play our top game, we can take it to another level.”
