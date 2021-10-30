Visiting Evansville Reitz came back to tie Northview twice in Class 4A Sectional 24 high school football Friday.
But with senior quarterback Dillon White leading the way, the Knights were never too nervous. White rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns, passed for 155 yards and another score and the Knights won 49-28 to earn another home game next week, that one for the sectional championship.
“He’s very smart, very tough and a good leader,” coach Mark Raetz said of White. “He makes good decisions.”
The Knights drove 74 yards in 13 plays and almost seven minutes to open the game, but the Panthers came back to score on their first play from scrimmage, a 73-yard flea-flicker that tied the game.
Again Northview put together a long drive, five minutes and 82 yards in 10 plays this time, and White got his first touchdown to put Northview ahead 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter. After 12 minutes and seven seconds, Reitz had run just one offensive play.
White threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Imer Holman to pad the lead near the midpoint of the second quarter, but the last 1:13 of the half had plenty of excitement.
Reitz capped an 80-yard, 17-play drive to cut the lead to 21-14 at 1:13, but White burst 61 yards on the first play after the kickoff to make it 28-14.
Then, with about 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Vinny Bonomo returned an interception 35 yards into Reitz territory, and the final play of the half was an incomplete pass in the end zone.
Reitz took the opening kickoff and drove to a touchdown, then recovered an onside kickoff.
The Panthers drove 41 yards and tied the score before Northview ran a second-half offensive play.
“We’ve watched a lot of film, and [the Panthers] have done a number of trick plays,” Raetz said. “We’ve been stressing that all week, but they caught us on a couple.”
But White struck again, a 53-yard touchdown run that broke the tie. After the Knights stopped Reitz near midfield, White scored again with 9:17 left in the game.
The steady rain may have worked in Northview’s favor from that point. Several Reitz receivers had passes go through their hands, and the Knights iced the game after the Panthers gave up the ball on downs at their own 17-yard line.
“They’re probably the most talented offensive team we’ve played,” Raetz said of the Panthers, “but we were able to match them score for score and then some.”
Northview had a 480-yard total offense output. Reitz had a 354-yard game, but Braxton Sampson and Isaac Torbert made some big defensive plays for Northview.
Easton Morgan also broke up a couple of passes early before being injured, but the Knights had a former starter in the secondary to relieve Morgan.
Dillon White, of course.
