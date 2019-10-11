On a dark and rainy night at South Putnam High School, Northview took advantage of its size on the offensive line and ran over the host Eagles 47-7, finishing out the Western Indiana Conference West Division title. The Knights' eighth victory of the season set up a championship game at Indian Creek next week in the crossover game.
With the wind gusting out of the West and rain coming and going, the Knights simply ran the football. Korbin Allen took full advantage of the huge holes, plus broke a few tackles en route to 202 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 26 and 56 yards. He also caught two of Keegan Garrison's five pass completions for 44 yards and another touchdown.
Garrison also took advantage of the offensive line blocking for 121 yards and touchdown runs of 56 and one yard. Garrison was 5-for-14 with one interception and two touchdowns.
Northview's defense had a strong night as well. The Knights intercepted two South Putnam passes, recovered two fumbles and held the Eagles to 55 rushing yards and 128 yards passing.
Northview got out to 14-0 start in the first quarter on a 34-yard run by Alllen and a 3-yard pass catch by Llias Gordon. South Putnam's Xavier Langley intercepted a Garrison pass and the Eagles got on the scoreboard when Hayden Switzer got behind the Knights for a 42-yard touchdown.
Two touchdowns by Allen, a 56- yard run and a 34-yard pass catch, put the Knights up 28-7 at halftime.
The Knights made it 35-7 in the third period when Garrison ran through a huge freeway in the middle of the field for a 56-yard touchdown.
Northview went ahead 41-7 on the opening play of the fourth quarter. A missed point-after-kick prevented the mercy rule from going into effect. But when sophomore Mason Metz ran for 84 yards on just eight carries, including a four-yard touchdown score, that started the clock ticking the final four minutes.
