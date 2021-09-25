Less than four minutes into the second half of high school football Friday night at Bob Clements Field, host Terre Haute South was looking like it was ready for its first win of the 2021 season.
The Braves had taken the second-half kickoff and marched 74 yards in nine plays — the big one a 39-yard scramble by Kyle Cottee — and scored when Josh Cottee took a direct snap in the wildcat formation and raced 22 yards to the end zone to give South a 14-13 lead over visiting Northview.
But the Braves didn't pick up another first down the rest of the game — two three-and-outs, a fumble and an interception — and the Knights had the ball most of the rest of the time. Northview had a touchdown late in the third quarter and the clincher early in the fourth for a 28-14 win.
It was the defense that had often been an unheralded strength of the team this year that let down Friday, South coach Tim Herrin said.
"We didn't execute on the defensive side tonight," Herrin said. "[The Knights] ran their offense, we prepared for it all week, but we had guys come off their keys, trying to do too much."
"We kind of struggled at Sullivan [in a 16-13 win two weeks ago] and it was more of the same last week [a home loss to Owen Valley]," said coach Mark Raetz of the Knights. "It felt good to get back on track — and get a win."
Northview was on the scoreboard in less than three minutes, driving 78 yards in six plays after the opening kickoff. A 51-yard screen pass from Dillon White to Imer Holman setting up a 9-yard run by Donavin Cherry for a 7-0 lead.
A penalty helped halt the Knights on their second drive, and Herrin rolled the dice on a fourth-and-4 play from South's 46-yard line. Josh Cottee burst 54 yards with another direct snap, and the game was tied late in the first quarter.
Neither team accomplished much the rest of the half until its final moments, when Northview's Vinny Bonomo outjumped a South defender and scored on a 48-yard play from White with 5.4 seconds left before halftime.
The Braves had their drive to start the third quarter, but then the Knights used several weapons — most of them on the ground — to take control.
"The first half we were behind the sticks a lot — a lot of penalties — and that kind of takes us out of our game," Raetz said later. "The second half we were able to stay on schedule; the line did a good job and the backs and the quarterback ran hard."
Northview was stopped on its first drive of the third quarter but, with the wind at the Knights' back, got a 46-yard punt by Luke Marlow that pinned South at the 11-yard line.
The Braves went three-and-out, their punt was into the same wind, and the Knights needed to drive just 41 yards to retake the lead on an 8-yard jet sweep by Bonomo.
Two plays later South fumbled, lineman Dalton Simmons coming up with the recovery for the Knights, and the visitors marched 64 yards to another touchdown by Cherry with 8:32 left in the game.
"Offensively we ran the ball better," Herrin said, with Josh Cottee gaining 132 yards and Kyle Cottee adding 63, "but we had some drops [in the passing game] we need to fix . . . It's a matter of putting it together on both sides [of the ball]."
"Josh Cottee is an outstanding player," Raetz said. "We knew we'd have to do our best to stop him, and he was still able to pop a couple [of long runs]."
White rushed for 108 yards and passed for 152 for Northview, even getting a reception when one of his throws was batted back in his face.
Even though the season is six games old, Herrin is frustrated to keep seeing errors of inexperience show up.
"At this point our sophomores need to be juniors, and our juniors need to be seniors," the South coach said, "and we're not there yet."
