Northview, North, South eliminated at girls golf regional

Carmel, Westfield and Center Grove were the top three teams in the Roncalli girls regional Friday at the Smock Golf Club, thus earning advancement to the IHSAA state finals next weekend.
If you didn't see the names of Northview, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South in the first paragraph, that's because they finished 12th, 13th and 15th respectively out of 18 teams. And because no Wabash Valley individuals placed in the top five of those who weren't on qualifying teams, the season is essentially over for this area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.