Host Northview and Brooklee Bussing showed no mercy Friday at Forest Park, tearing through the high school girls golf sectional with a 36-shot margin over Terre Haute North (second because of its fifth score) and Terre Haute South.
Bussing shot a 4-under-par 69 to take medalist honors by six shots over South's Grace Kidwell. It was her best score on the course since last week, when she also shot a 69 in the Western Indiana Conference tournament for medalist honors there as well.
Momentum for next week's regional at Smock Golf Course? She hopes so, and is doing her best to make it happen.
"I'm going [to Smock for a practice round] on Sunday," Bussing said at the conclusion of Friday's competition. "I go [to Smock] about every week.
"I've just been practicing a lot," she added when asked about her run of low scores. "I guess practice pays off."
She and her teammates, Northview coach Josh Trout said Friday, "Showed up focused and ready to play. We got off to a great start and never really let our foot off the gas."
North didn't have a score lower than Delaney Ferres' 84 but also didn't have a score above 92, which gave them the runner-up spot over South.
"They packed up pretty well," coach Brent Mier said of his players. "This is our best 18 holes of the year . . . I was kind of hoping for something in the 330s, but we were pretty consistent.
"I'm really happy with how our freshman [Ferres] has been playing. That was a bright spot for us, and this was the best round all year for our four [Paige Loughmiller] and five [Emma Lubbehusen].
"Three-sixteen is a great score," Mier continued. "Josh has a good team and they shot lights out. We weren't going to catch them. I think this is the second time this year we've gone to a tiebreaker [against South] . . . and this time of year you just want to survive and advance."
Coach Cara Stuckey of South wasn't disappointed by the performance of her team, and certainly not disappointed in Kidwell's day.
"Most years a 75 wins this sectional," she said. "I'm proud of the leadership [Kidwell] showed today. You can hang your hat on that kind of score."
The Braves' 352 score reflected "how the year's gone," Stuckey added. "Our two and three [Abi English and Presley White] were in the 80s, and that's the best they've shot all year . . . we've got to find a way to get rid of our 8s and 9s that count on our team score."
Kidwell didn't sound disappointed either.
"It was a really good day," the South senior said. "I tried to keep it simple, tee to green all day . . . mostly par golf."
The regional, which will send just three teams and five individuals to the state finals from a field packed with ranked teams, doesn't scare Kidwell either.
"I think it'll be fun," she predicted, "and I think I'm ready. I like Smock. I like being able to hit the ball far."
Bussing would agree.
"It's pretty long," she said of the regional course that she enjoys. "I get to hit different shots than just driver, pitching wedge and putter [at shorter courses]. I get to hit long irons [for a change]."
Bussing and Knights have already had a near-perfect season: undefeated in dual matches and champions of the WIC and now the sectional. They too are ranked, at least in the honorable-mention category.
"I would definitely take at 316 [Northview's Friday score] next week," Trout said with a smile, "but that's a tall order. We have to keep showing up against a very tough field."
But that doesn't mean a top-three finish is impossible.
"The girls are playing with a lot of confidence," Trout said, "and they're striking the ball very well. They're also having a lot of fun, and this is a fun and exciting time for them."
"We're going to try our hardest," Bussing promised.
Team scores — Northview 316, Terre Haute North 352, Terre Haute South 352, South Putnam 435, Clay City 439, Parke Heritage 443, Greencastle 450, South Vermillion 458, Cloverdale 538, West Vigo and White River Valley incomplete.
Medalist — Brooklee Bussing (Nv) 69.
Advancing as individuals — Madie Newby (SP) 93, Kadence Shaner (G) 95, Angelina Martin-Morehouse (WRV) 97.
Northview (316) — Bussing 69, Kyia Fox 81, Karsyn Kikta 79, Audrey Jackman 87, Grace Mishler 98.
Terre Haute North (352) — Rylee Roscoe 88, Delaney Ferres 84, Karson Hart 90, Paige Loughmiller 90, Emma Lubbehusen 92.
Terre Haute South (352) — Grace Kidwell 75, Abi English 86, Presley White 88, Fin Sawyer 103, Abby Clark 108.
South Putnam (435) — Madie Newby 93, Alexa Newby 106, Megan Arnold 121, MacKenzie Lovett 115, Ava Watson 131.
Clay City (439) — MaKenna Blankenship 113, Demi Wolfe 101, Olivia Owens 123, Saydee Hauer 117, Kelly Culver 108.
Parke Heritage (443) — Phoebe Henderson 102, Courtney Mack 106, Bailey Jeffers 106, Stella Mrazik 129, Cassie Miller 143.
Greencastle (450) — Kadence Shaner 95, Ryleigh Tuttle 106, Lilli Oliver DNF, Emily Gray 127, Grace Long 122.
South Vermillion (458) — Mallorie Morgan 103, Jordan Smith 125, Shay Winkler 120, Grace Goldner 110, Jenna Andrews 135.
Cloverdale (538) — Aliyah Maldonado 140, Hannah McLaughlin 133, Kaitlen Kerr 143, Kristen Wade 122.
West Vigo — Zoey Hopkins 99, Callie Brown 109, Kylee Higgins 126.
White River Valley — Alexi Wright 98, Angelina Martin-Morehouse 97.
Next — The regional is next Friday at Smock Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.