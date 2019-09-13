You can talk about schemes, X’s and O’s and other bit of football minutiae, but at the end of the day? Dominance of field position is what matters most in winning football games.
Northview had that dominance against West Vigo on Friday – and the Knights made sure they took advantage of it.
West Vigo couldn’t flip the field on Northview, the Knights have an average field position start at the West Vigo 48, and didn’t recover as Northview moved to 2-0 in the Western Indiana Conference with a 27-6 victory at newly-dedicated Jerry Anderson Field.
Both coaches knew where credit was due – Northview’s defensive line and linebackers were dominant.
“Some of our mistakes were due to the pressure from their defensive line. That’s one of the best defensive lines we’ll see,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said. “We were behind the 8-ball field position-wise. Your playing calling gets more conservative when you’re that deep.
Northview’s defense was stout and opportunistic. West Vigo (3-1, 1-1) had only four first downs in the second half and the Knights forced five turnovers. West Vigo quarterback Dane Andrews threw four interceptions, two in each half. Braxton Sampson had two of the picks, both coming in the second half.
“We felt all off-season that our strength of our team was our front six on defense and they haven’t disappointed,” Northview coach Mark Raetz said.
West Vigo’s start to the game belied how the remainder of the first half would progress. The Vikings had a 21-yard kick return and gains of 14 and 21 yards before Andrews provided the topper. He executed a perfect read-option fake and took off around the right side of the West Vigo line for a 35-yard touchdown run. West Vigo had a 6-0 lead and all was good for the Vikings, right?
Not quite.
West Vigo suffered a blow when Kyle McCalister left the game with a left leg injury on Northview’s first offensive play. McCalister is West Vigo’s team captain and his absence hurt.
“He’s such an integral part of our team. When that happened so early on, it affected the kids, our senior class in particular. Kyle is a senior and they’re a very tight-knit group,” Cobb said.
After stopping Northview on fourth down on the Knights’ first series, the Vikings became generous. Zack Brown intercepted an Andrews pass with 6:31 left in the first quarter and the Knights began to roll. Seven plays after the pick, Northview quarterback Keegan Garrison scored on a 1-yard keeper to put the Knights up 7-6.
West Vigo didn’t gain another first down until late in the fourth quarter. A short punt set Northview up again at the West Vigo 29. Six plays later, Ilias Gordon did a wonderful job of concentration as he caught a tipped pass in the end zone and kept a foot inbounds to give Northview a 14-6 lead.
Another short punt on a series deep in West Vigo territory gave the Knights the ball at the West Vigo 31 midway through the second period. Garrison would later score a 1-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 21-6 lead.
West Vigo threatened before halftime, but a Gordon interception in the red zone ended the Vikings’ final first half series. Northview led 21-6 at the break.
West Vigo had overcome a 21-point deficit at Greencastle in its previous game, but that was not to be this time. Northview continued to get advantageous field position and its defense never allowed West Vigo to threaten a score.
Northview (2-2, 2-0) scored one second half touchdown – a 46-yard Korbin Allen score after Sampson’s second interception. Allen rushed for 130 yards overall.
“We knew the front of our schedule would be tough. Our guys have continued to get better and stuck together as a team. Hopefully, we’re building momentum and I think we’re on track to meet our goal, which is to play our best football at the end of the season,” Raetz said.
West Vigo hosts North Daviess and Northview hosts Owen Valley next Friday.
West Vigo=6=0=0=0=-=6
Northview=7=14=0=6=-=27
WV – Dane Andrews 35 run (kick failed), 10:59 1Q.
N – Keegan Garrison 1 run (Steven Thomas kick), 3:12 1Q.
N – Ilias Gordon 8 pass from Garrison (Thomas kick), 10:27 2Q.
N – Garrison 1 run (Thomas kick), 4:25 2Q.
N – Korbin Allen 46 run (kick failed), 7:24 4Q.
=WV=N
First downs=10=12
Rush.-Yds.=23-62=41-133
Rec. Yds=123=101
C-A-I=11-23-4=7-12-0
Fumb/Lost=1-1=2-1
Pen/Yds.=10-94=9-71
Punts/Avg.=4-20=3-3-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – West Vigo: Andrews 11-26, Zander Wilbur 3-25, Braxton Gabbard 7-9, Gabe McCalister 1-2, Jarrell Sholar 1-0. Northview: Allen 29-130, Brylar Metz 3-17, Garrison 9-(-14).
Passing – West Vigo: Andrews 11-23-4, 123. Northview: Garrison 7-12-0, 101.
Receiving – West Vigo: Cayden Cinotto 3-19, Brandon Stroud 3-10, DeShaun Lowe 2-43, Wilbur 1-28, Gabbard 1-8, Shea Andrews 1-5. Northview: Gordon 4-73, Allen 1-12, Josh Wright 1-8, Zack Brown 1-8.
