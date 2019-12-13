Northview holds off West Vigo surge to claim 54-46 win

West Vigo’s boys basketball team fell two points shy of a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback against Western Indiana Conference rival Northview on Friday. It was a surge that nearly wiped out an 18-point deficit in the span of five minutes of game time in front of a frenzied Green Dome.
In the end, the rally fell short as Northview held on for a 54-46 victory, and also in the end, Northview’s victory was demonstrative of the fact that most of the game represented two sides of the same coin.
Northview marched to the free throw line 24 times and got West Vigo (the Vikings only took two foul shots) into early foul trouble. Naturally, the foul trouble threw West Vigo off until its late comeback.
The final result pleased Northview coach Michael Byrum, who thought his Knights played smart and aggressive.
“We want to be aggressive no matter what we’re doing offensively and defensively. We always want to stay on the attack when we see good opportunities and we did a really good job of helping each other defend early in the game,” Byrum said.
Caleb Swearingen embodied Northview’s smart play and aggressiveness best. He led the Knights (1-1, 1-1) with 23 points, 13 of which were scored in the second quarter when the Knights began to build their gap.
“Caleb is a very special player. He’s got unique skills. He’s 6-4, but he’s our point guard most of the time. He can take guys inside and post them up. He can score in a variety of ways and he creates mismatches. It was good to see him embrace that tonight,” Byrum said.
Also excellent for Northview was Brevin Cooper who had eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Northview led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Swearingen scored six points in a 9-0 Northview run that gave the Knights their first double-digit lead. Another 9-0 run to finish the quarter – Swearingen scored seven this time – staked Northview to a 29-14 halftime lead.
West Vigo (2-3, 1-2) had foul trouble – Sean Roberts and Gabe Newhouse both picked up two early fouls, which compromised West Vigo’s rotation – but also had trouble finding their stroke. The Vikings were 5 of 23 from the field in the opening half.
“We got off to a bad start. Obviously, the foul trouble gave us problems. Sean and Gabe had to go to the bench pretty early. In the first three quarters? We just didn’t play really well,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said. “I thought we were getting good shots in the first half, but they just weren’t dropping. That can be tough.”
There was little sign of revival from the Vikings in the third quarter and early portion of the fourth period. The Vikings never got closer than 10 points and the Knights led 48-30 with 5:36 left.
The game seemed finished, but Northview still had to work for its win, and nearly suffered the same fall-from-ahead fate it did a week ago in a loss to Sullivan.
West Vigo’s pressure hurried the Knights and forced seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, but the hot hand of Newhouse was most pivotal.
The junior led the Vikings with 21 points – 13 of which were scored in the Vikings’ fourth-quarter surge – to go with a game-high five steals and seven rebounds. Newhouse was West Vigo’s most steady player throughout the game, but his 5 of 6 shooting and three steals in the final period, elevated him from steady to red-hot.
Newhouse scored 11 points in a 16-0 Vikings run that sliced Northview’s lead to 48-46 with 34 seconds left. Newhouse’s last two buckets were scored off of his own steals.
Northview, however, kept its wits and finished the game off. A pair of Swearingen free throws with 28.9 seconds left made it 50-46. West Vigo then threw the ball away on its next possession and Brevin Cooper would hit four more free throws to seal the deal for the Knights.
Girls
• Northview 53, West Vigo 33 – It was a tight contest at halftime, but then Northview’s Haley Richey got very hot in the third quarter. The senior converted four 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the period to help the Knights pull away for the victory.
Richey led the Knights with 14 points. Here four 3-point buckets were part of nine made by the Knights (6-5, 1-2) in the game overall. Aliyah Owens made two for the Knights.
West Vigo (4-7, 1-3) was hampered by the loss of one of its best players, Kylee Stepp, who didn’t play in the second half. Stepp scored one point before she departed the contest.
“Our intensity coming out of halftime wasn’t as good and that hurt us. Not having Kylee Stepp really hurt us,” West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff said. “I’m pleased with the effort overall and we know we can play with this team.”
BOYS
NORTHVIEW (54) – Cooper 1-5 6-6 8, Bryan 5-11 0-1 11, Gettle 3-11 1-2 10, Swearingen 6-14 10-13 23, Hess 0-2 0-0 0, DeHart 0-3 0-0 0, Fowler 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 15-47 FG, 19-24 FT, 54 TP.
WEST VIGO (46) – Lautenschlager 4-10 0-0 9, Newhouse 9-11 1-2 21, Roberts 3-17 0-0 7, Hannahs 2-11 0-0 5, Stephens 1-2 0-0 2, Page 0-1 0-0 0, Burgess 1-4 0-0 2, Holman 0-3 0-0 0, Broderick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 FG, 1-2 FT, 46 TP.
Northview=11=18=13=12=-=54
West Vigo=8=6=14=18=-=46
3-point goals - NV 5-20 (Gettle 3-7, Bryan 1-3, Swearingen 1-3, Cooper 0-3, Hess 0-2, DeHart 0-1, Fowler 0-1); WV 5-20 (Newhouse 2-3, Roberts 1-7, Hannahs 1-5, Lautenschlager 1-1, Holman 0-3, Burgess 0-1). Rebounds - NV 44 (Bryan 11, Gettle 8, Cooper 5, Swearingen 5); WV 30 (Lautenschlager 8, Hannahs 7, Newhouse 6). Steals - NV 8 (Cooper 4); WV 12 (Newhouse 5). Blocks - NV 1 (Cooper); WV 1 (Lautenschlager). Turnovers - NV 20, WV 13. Total fouls - NV 10, WV 17. Fouled out - Hannahs.
Next – West Vigo (2-3, 1-2) hosts TH North and Northview (1-1, 1-1) hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday.
GIRLS
NORTHVIEW (53) – Timberman 1 5-8 7, Pearce 1 0-0 2, Owens 2 2-2 8, Anderson 1 0-0 3, E. Dawson 0 0-0 0, H. Richey 4 2-5 14, Barger 1 0-0 3, Spencer 4 1-4 9, Maurer 2 0-0 5, H. Dawson 1 0-0 2, Harden 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 10-19 FT, 53 TP.
WEST VIGO (33) – Lasecki 0 0-0 0, E. Easton 1 1-2 3, Harris 1 5-7 8, Boatman 4 0-0 8, Stepp 0 1-2 1, Parker 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 1 0-0 2, Vinardi 1 1-4 3, Fennell 1 1-4 3, Likens 1 0-0 2, Sweitzer 0 1-3 1. Totals 11 FG, 10-17 FT, 33 TP.
Northview=13=14=21=5=-=53
West Vigo=8=14=5=6=-=33
3-point goals – H. Richey 4, Owens 2, Anderson, Barger, Maurer; Harris. Total fouls - NV 19, WV 12.
Next – West Vigo (4-7, 1-3) plays at South Putnam next Friday. Northview (6-5, 1-2) plays at Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
