In their third straight Class 2A girls soccer regional, Northview’s Knights hope to continue the progression they’ve been working on for the past two seasons.
In their first Class 2A boys regional ever — but not their school’s first regional ever — West Vigo’s Vikings hope it doesn’t take quite that many steps.
Both teams travel south Saturday, the Knights to Jasper — where two years ago they lost in their first regional match to Silver Creek and where last fall they beat Washington before being eliminated by defending state champion Evansville Memorial — and the Vikings to Heritage Hills.
Northview is in the second match against the host Wildcats, after a 10 a.m. opener between Evansville Mater Dei and North Harrison.
West Vigo plays the 11 a.m. opener against Madison, with Washington and Evansville Memorial in the second regional semifinal. Both championship matches are later Saturday evening.
Northview is 17-1 and on a 17-match winning streak, ranked 11th in the state. Mater Dei is ranked fourth, while the other two teams are unranked — although North Harrison was a top-20 team earlier this fall.
“This is rare air for us,” coach Don Bryan admitted earlier this week, “but there’s no reason why we’re not capable [of being regional champions]. We’ve tried very hard to tweak our schedule to step it up as much as we can.”
The Knights weren’t a powerhouse prior to the 2017 season — “Our freshman year was rough,” said Sarah Bryan, the coach’s daughter and a four-year starter — but they know what’s made them better.
“Ever since I’ve been here we’ve had a winning season,” said junior Kassidy Kellett, “but before that it was hard to get girls who had experience.”
Northview doesn’t lack for athletes — Kellett’s 40 goals this season (she has 101 for her career) ranks third in the state and Bryan’s 32 assists (and nearly 90 for a career that included one season plagued by injuries) is first. But the Knights continue to get better because more girls are playing more soccer.
“We don’t have a community that grew up playing soccer,” Don Bryan said. “We’re just now getting into the second generation [players whose parents were former players].
“And the club [Clay Youth Soccer Club, active for the last five or six years] has helped us more than anything else,” the coach continued. With girls able to play club soccer in their own community, Don Bryan said, “Of our 26 girls, three-quarters of them play [soccer] all the time.”
“That’s important,” said Kellett, who has played year-round soccer — and not just in Clay County — since before she was old enough to go to school. “You can improve [by playing more]. If I didn’t [play all year], I wouldn’t develop.
“The more you play, the more experience you get and the better you do.”
So the Knights feel they are closing the gap against the communities that have embraced the sport a little longer (Evansville, Washington and Jasper being three). They’d like to remove that gap entirely Saturday.
“Every game, we go into really humble about it,” Sarah Bryan said when asked about the strength of her team. “We don’t overlook people, take one game at a time.
“But if we go in [Saturday] and we’re focused about things, and if we play the game we know how to play, we’ll be OK.”
Her father emphasized that Sarah Bryan and Kellett aren’t really aware of their gaudy statistics. Their value, he said, is their intelligence.
“They understand what it takes to make a soccer game winnable,” the coach concluded.
West Vigo has a 10-6-3 record going into Saturday’s match against an 11-6-1 Madison team. That’s a good draw for the Vikings, because the second match is between No. 4 Washington and No. 2 Evansville Memorial, and its survivor will have spent a lot of energy and had less time to rest before the championship match.
Coach Brady Cole doesn’t think his team worries about things like that. They’d just like to prove a point.
“The odds were kind of against us to win the sectional,” he said. “Now [the Vikings] want to be the first West Vigo team ever to win a game in the regional and go from there. They wanted to prove everybody wrong, and they still want to do that.”
Cole and his assistant coach, Justin Kump, were teammates on the 2011 West Vigo team that won a Class A sectional — when there were just two classes instead of three — and lost a close regional match to Greencastle.
The strength of the Vikings, Cole said, is their defensive backline of Duggin Wilkins, Jordan Augustus, Ian Beaver and Johnathan Otte (”ice water in his veins,” Cole said of Otte) plus goalkeeper Aiden Rubinacci.
“He’s a steel wall back there,” Cole said of Rubinacci. “He’s bailed us out a couple of times. I’ve had people who watch a lot of soccer say we have one of the best defenses they’ve seen.”
The Vikings have played soccer together for a long time too, Cole added, which should help them Saturday.
“Growing up, they were all soccer players,” Cole said. “They kept beating at the door and they don’t plan on quitting any time soon.”
