Whether Macey Timberman was hitting or not, the Northview High School girls basketball team kept building its lead against visiting Parke Heritage on Thursday.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard exploded for 17 points in the first half, connecting on three 3-pointers and six of eight free throws, as Northview jumped ahead 22-10.
Although Timberman played often in the second half, she didn't score. Yet the host Knights tallied 23 third-period points — including three 3s by Tara Pearce and nine additional points by Audri Spencer — and ended up winning 53-38 to improve their record to 6-2.
Spencer, a 5-6 sophomore guard, finished with 13 points. Junior center Hannah O'Brien was the Wolves' leading scorer with 17 points, getting 14 in the second half.
Northview raced ahead 10-1, then took an 11-4 advantage into the second quarter. Leading 14-9 after a basket by Parke Heritage's Kristen Wood, Timberman went on an 8-0 solo run to boost the home team's margin to 22-9 with 1:16 to go before halftime.
Pearce opened the third period with her first trey — coming from the right wing — to pad the Knights' cushion to 25-10. Midway through the same frame, Pearce connected from long range again to cap an 8-0 run that spiked Northview's lead to 37-15.
As Timberman shot less and stopped hitting what she did shoot, substitute Katy Anderson bombed in a trifecta to increase the Knights' advantage to 42-19 late in the third quarter.
With 6:42 remaining in the game, Northview had its largest margin of the night — 50-24 — when Anderson popped in a short jumper.
Afterward, Northview coach Zack Keyes noted that Spencer picking up a couple early fouls inspired Timberman to be more aggressive in the first half.
With a comfortable lead to open the second half, all of the Knights played more relaxed and relied on Timberman less.
"It was just a group effort," Keyes told the Tribune-Star. "We played real well in the third quarter [outscoring the Wolves 23-14]."
From the Parke Heritage perspective, coach Mark Harper thought his team played fairly well Thursday, if throw out the part when the Wolves fell behind 10-1.
"We started slow," he admitted. "We have in our last two games [including a 63-35 loss Tuesday at Seeger]. We put ourselves in a battling-back mode. Slow starts are hurting us."
Asked why he think that's been happening, Harper replied: "We simply aren't getting enough shots in the air and that's something we're working on."
