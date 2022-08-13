If the Valley Cross Kickoff isn't the biggest high school cross country meet in Indiana, it's getting there.
Lured by the prospect of an early-season meet on the state championship course, teams from around the state have swelled the entry list to the point where 86 boys and girls teams were represented Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course and 1,001 runners finished the varsity and junior varsity races. That's an increase of almost 20% in participation, and more than twice as many runners as there will be at the state championship meet.
Which makes the accomplishments of the Northview girls all the more impressive.
The Knights look ready to carry the Wabash Valley cross country banner, even ahead of their own boys team, and finished second among 32 teams that had enough runners to score. Returning all-stater Gnister Grant was second individually for the Knights.
"It was the best opening day we've had in a long time," said coach Tim Rayle of the Northview girls, 14th in the state a year ago. "Gnister and [ninth-place] Ellia [Hayes] are going to be our team leaders, and Halle [Miller, who placed 12th] got out after it."
"I was so tired," Gnister Grant said. "[The time] wasn't exactly what I was hoping for, but it's the start of the season. I'm pretty happy [for our team] to come in second today."
Avon's Jessica Hegedus was the only runner to finish ahead of Grant, and Indianapolis North Central was the only girls team to do so. Terre Haute North placed 21st and Terre Haute 24th.
"We were one spot better than we were [at the Cross Kickoff] last year," said Taylor Austin, one of two co-coaches leading Terre Haute North so far.
"Pretty much all the girls ran faster than they did [at this meet] last year," added Anna Cresgy, the other co-coach.
"Our early goal is based off Terre Haute North," said South girls coach Jon Lee. "We're young and inexperienced; we lost four of our top seven from last year."
Floyd Central's Will Conway demonstrated his desire to run at least one more race at Gibson, leading four runners with times under 16 minutes to the podium in the boys race. Center Grove caught up to Brebeuf for the team championship.
Northview's Jcim Grant and North's Dylan Zeck were the only Valley boys to reach the top 20.
"It's not what I wanted," said Zeck of his 20th-place finish, "but I'm getting over some allergies . . . with some hard work, I think [our team] could be pretty good."
Northview's boys, 12th in the state last fall, had a 16th-place finish, while the North boys were 23rd and the South boys 24th among 37 full teams.
"We've got to work on mental toughness," said coach James Grounds of the Northview boys, who are learning to compete without two of their top three runners from that 2021 team. "Our fitness is where it should be."
"Dylan Zeck has been sick all week," said coach Aaron Gadberry of the North boys. "We have a lot of young freshmen who will be really good . . . we're pretty excited about getting better, and getting Dylan healthy."
"For the month of August, you couldn't ask for a better morning," said coach Josh Lee of the South boys. "The course is in great shape and there was a lot of good competition.
"We're 11 days into the season, and you need 10 practices," Josh Lee added, "so I was missing my No. 1 [runner]." That runner is Ethan Aidoo, who had to miss some of the early practices because he was competing in the USATF national meet, placing sixth in the 1,500-meter run.
West Vigo didn't score in either meet. The Vikings have just five runners on each of their teams so far, and one girl and one boy were unavailable.
2022 Valley Cross Kickoff
Girls results
Team scores — Indianapolis North Central 59, Northview 110, Bloomington South 158, Chesterton 204, Avon 220, Northridge 252, Center Grove 268, Brebeuf 274, Franklin 280, Batesville 287, Maconaquah 300, Carmel 307, Kouts 311, West Lafayette 325, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 360, Jasper 399, Mishawaka 408, Harrison (West Lafayette) 434, Westfield 508, Faith Christian 522, Terre Haute North 624, Eastern Greene 631, Lafayette Jeff 694, Terre Haute South 719, Franklin Central 745, Mooresville 763, Wapahani 790, Greenfield-Central 826, Clay City 850, Hebron 853, Sullivan 894, Cascade 961; West Vigo, Linton, White River Valley, Owen Valley, Tri-West, North Montgomery, Perry Central, North Putnam and Pike Central incomplete.
Top 10 — Jessica Hegedus (A) 19:11.9, Gnister Grant (Nv) 19:30.4, Abby Jordan (Mac) 19:31.8, Ally Wigand (J) 19:39.6, Xavery Weisman (Pike Central) 19:42.2, Maddie Rocchio (INC) 19:51.2, Peyton Smith (L) 19:52.2, Mary Edwards (INC) 20:11.3, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 20:14.5, Lucy Wood (Breb) 20:15.3.
Other Northview — Halle Miller 20:21, Katie Morrison 21:11, Maisie Eldridge 21:53, Brooklyn Eldridge 22:46, Jaiden Lutes 23:40, Madison Lovett 27:51, Abigail Kumpf 31:03, Rebekah Dillman 33:55, Addie Goodwin 34:18.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 21:57, Brinlee McCloud 23:03, Hannah Gadberry 23:14, Alyse Thompson 24:12, Bella Spelman 24:26, Cammi VanGilder 24:49, Alyssa Petscher 25:05, Caroline Gore 25:29, Anna Bray 25:51, Elana Wayt 26:48.
Terre Haute South — Madison Beaumont 23:04, Caitlyn Strecker 23:28, Courtney Powell 24:03, Isabel Miklozek 24:09, Addison Smiddy 24:36, Madilyn McDowell 25:08, Trista Bitzel 25:29, Ava Ham 25:32, Sophia Ewen 26:16, Abagail Tokish 27:33.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 22:08, Carlee Unger 24:25, Olivia Owens 25:27, Olivia Shidler 28:42, Amelia Withers 31:15, Tessa Stagg 32:17.
Sullivan — Kate Ridgway 24:06, Rachel Ramirez 24:13, Hanna Burkhart 24:34, Makayla Hitt 27:07, Gaige Goodman 28:42, Chloe Mason 30:37, Jaycee Piatt 31:35, Morgan Hughes 34:05, Mary Boone 36:24.
West Vigo — Cassie Roush 25:49.5, Madelynn Winn 26:41.6, Audree Bauer 26:51.8, Gwen Garman 28:47.3.
Other Linton — Addy McKee 27:51.2, Shaylee Killion 28:52.3, Ally McKee 32:44.0.
White River Valley — Sydnee Sullivan 26:55.6, Izabel Deloof 31:56.5.
Bloomfield — Jaeden Mietus 27:30.8, Cansas Rhodes 28:48.8.
Boys results
Team scores — Center Grove 132, Brebeuf 151, Bloomington North 168, Chesterton 197, Bloomington South 205, Northridge 239, Warsaw 241, Westfield 261, Floyd Central 261, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 277, Greenfield-Central 283, Indianapolis North Central 302, Mishawaka 319, West Lafayette 356, Franklin Central 358, Northview 403, Jasper 422, Mooresville 475, Wapahani 504, Perry Cenetral 508, Maconaquah 599, Morgan Township 622, Terre Haute North 700, Terre Haute South 734, Cascade 743, Lafayette Jeff 752, North Putnam 772, Batesville 787, Kouts 798, Pike Central 825, Clay City 850, Hebron 861, North Montgomery 997, Bloomfield 1,017, Eastern Greene 1,032, Faith Christian 1,156, Sullivan 1,182; West Vigo, Linton, Dugger Union, White River Valley, Owen Valley, New Albany and Tri-West incomplete.
Top 10 — Will Conway (FC) 15:46.1, Cameron Todd (Breb) 15:55.2, Aidan Lord (NA) 15:57.3, William Bauschke (Mish) 15:58.0, Nate Killeen (INC) 16:05.5, Parker Mimbela (CG) 16:10.8, Ezra Burrell (Breb) 16:12.5, Ryan Rheam (BS) 16:13.9, Griffen Wheeler (GC) 16:14.4, Matteo Rosio (Breb) 16:15.4.
Northview — Jcim Grant 16:26, Douglas Dillman 17:54, Clint Mager 18:06, Connor Probst 18:09, Hank Slater 18:43, Nathan Kellar 18:58, Camden Johnson 19:04, Wesley Heiliger 19:36, Wyatt Bennett 19:42, Preston Heiliger 19:53, Kaden Jordan 20:02, Seth Hendricks 20:03.
Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck 16:52, Matt Chaney 18:49, Chris Parks 19:33, Grayson Hollofield 20:12, James Frye 20:28, Owen Auman 20:33, Austin Fitzgerald 22:12.
Terre Haute South — Braeden Chastain 18:24, Braden Fears 18:43, Paul Bawinkel 18:55, Owen Frazier 19:29, Sam Mallory 20:32, Isaac Long 20:33, Gunnar Bland 21:223, Mathew Zadeii 21:34.
Clay City — Michael Tucker 18:28, Clay Brown 18:56, Luke Laswell 20:30, Jayden Hickenbotham 20:49, Ky Neal 20:49, Brady Hauer 21:13, Elliot Rogers 21:18, Andrew Smith 21:31, Luke Swearingen 21:48, Zane Paddock 22:38, Logan Stoelting 24:13, Jackson Arthur 24:35.
Bloomfield — C.J. Sylvester 18:56, Tytus Lehman 19:40, Aiden Scott 21:18, James Woods 24:58, Matthew Stevens 37:23.
Sullivan — Ben McKinley 21:47, Jeremy Salesman 22:56, Kaden Helms 23:24, Jake Chastain 26:12, Chad McCammon 26:12, Zackary Gibbs 28:20.
West Vigo — Liam Campbell 18:51.3, Bryland Pape 19:02.1, Kyler Sullivan 23:03.7, Kyson Daugherty 23:40.4.
Linton — Austin Rose 22:21.9, Dylan Wilkes 22:22.1, Theron Hibbard 25:13.5, Connor Patterson 26:10.4.
Dugger Union — Kaine Stone 24:58.0.
White River Valley — Lukas Wilhoite 22:14.5, James Moore 25:04.6.
