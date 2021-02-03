Considering Northview fell behind 13-2 and looked like it would be a blowout victim, it’s a shame — at least from the Knights’ perspective — that they fought back so hard and still lost by 11 points in Class 3A Edgewood Sectional action Wednesday night.
But the host Mustangs overcame several Northview comebacks and pulled away in the final minutes for a 47-36 victory in girls high school basketball, advancing them into a Friday night semifinal clash with Brownstown.
Earlier Wednesday, Brownstown ended Owen Valley’s season with a 62-38 triumph.
For Northview, Macey Timberman and the fouled-out Audri Spencer were top scorers with 14 and 10 points respectively.
“I am proud of our kids,” Northview girls coach Zack Keyes told the Tribune-Star afterward. “We battled. We got in some serious foul trouble [finishing with 20], but still managed to keep it at a two-possession game late.
“It’s been a wild season. I thought we got better throughout the year and we have our starting five returning next season. We have a lot to look forward to.”
Edgewood’s only double-figure scorer Wednesday was Carly Sherfield with 13 points, but the Mustangs were a slight bit more balanced than the Knights. Plus, Taylor Minnick contributed six steals — four in the third quarter — to go with her eight points.
After the Knights fell behind 13-2, two Spencer buckets sandwiched around a pair of Timberman free throws pulled them within 13-8 by the end of the first period.
Then Tara Pearce drilled a 3-point goal to open the second period and pull Keyes’ squad within 13-11.
All of a sudden, it was a game again.
But there’s a reason the Mustangs captured the 11-team Western Indiana Conference championship with a 9-1 record, which included a 20-point victory at Northview in the season opener.
They’re really good.
Northview catapulted on top 17-14 with 2:40 left in the first half, then led 20-18, 23-21 (after a Timberman 3) and 25-24 until late in the third stanza when the host school went on a 6-1 run to lead 30-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
Timberman picked up her fourth foul to open the fourth frame, which went pretty much downhill from there for the Knights. A trey from the left corner by reserve Kaitlyn Anderson with 2:41 showing on the scoreboard did slice the Knights’ deficit to 39-35.
But Edgewood finished the game with an 8-1 run to secure the win.
NORTHVIEW (36) — Maurer 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson 1-2 0-1 2, Timberman 3-11 7-10 14, Pearce 1-5 2-2 5, Spencer 5-11 0-0 10, Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, B.Eldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Whitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-33 FG, 9-13 FT, 36 TP.
EDGEWOOD (47) — Helms 3-10 0-2 6, Harrington 1-4 2-4 4, Minnick 2-5 4-4 8, Ca. Sherfield 5-8 3-5 13, Cl. Sherfield 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 0-2 3-5 3, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Chambers 2-3 0-0 5, Flynn 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 17-41 FG, 12-21 FT, 47 TP.
Northview 8 12 6 10 — 36
Edgewood 13 7 10 17 — 47
3-point shooting — N 3-16 (Anderson 1-2, Timberman 1-5, Pearce 1-5, Spencer 0-4), E 1-10 (Chambers 1-2, Ca. Sherfield 0-1, Minnick 0-2, Clark 0-2, Cl. Sherfield 0-3). Total fouls — N 20, E 16. Fouled out — Spencer, Dawson. Rebounds — N 27 (Pearce 7, Maurer, Dawson and Timberman 5), E 27 (Helms and Ca. Sherfield 6). Steals — N 4 (Spencer 3), E 13 (Minnick 6, Ca. Sherfield 3, Cl. Sherfield 2). Turnovers — N 23, E 13. Blocks — N 3 (Dawson 2, Maurer). E 1 (Harrington).
Next — Edgewood (15-6) and Brownstown (17-6) will square off in the sectional semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. Northview finished 11-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.