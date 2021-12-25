There have been very few years in the history of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic where Northview wasn’t considered a threat to win it.
The 2021 edition is no exception. Here’s five things to know about Northview going into the tournament.
5. A bit more normal this season — In 2020, Northview had only played one game going into the Classic, a 66-42 win over West Vigo. COVID-19-related problems, both on the part of the Knights and their early-season opponents, put a halt to most of the early Knights schedule.
Despite the early setbacks and the lack of game-time, the Knights did well in the 2020 Classic, going 2-2, including a win over Terre Haute South.
4. Knights meet up with old “friends” — Northview faces Terre Haute North in the 10 a.m. opener of the Classic, perhaps the game of the first day right out of the chute.
Northview is 2-6 all-time against North in the Classic, including a six-game losing streak. Northview won the first meetings with their powerful early 2000s team, including a 74-67 overtime triumph in 2002.
Northview has fallen short since then in 2006 (title game), 2008, 2010 (title game), 2013, 2015 and 2019.
However, despite the Classic losing streak against North, the Knights have won the last two regular-season meetings.
Another bond between Northview and North? Northview guard Nolan White is a former Patriot player.
3. Byrum makes progress — Northview coach Michael Byrum in his fifth season in charge at Northview. After winning seven games in his first season and six in his second, the Knights have steadily risen.
Northview went 15-10 in 2020 and were 18-8 in 2021 with the Knights’ first sectional title since 2016 to go with it.
2. The Knights are deadly on the arc — If you’re playing Northview in the Classic? You’d better set your defense to run multiple shooters off the 3-point line because the Knights have shooters to spare.
Senior Landon Carr is shooting 56%, albeit on just nine 3-point attempts, but he’s one of four Knights over 50% from 3-point range going into the Classic. Joining him are Drew Cook, the most prolific gunner from 3-point range at 54% on 24 attempts. Also proficient are Braden Allen and Ethan DeHart, both at 50%.
Northview isn’t completely 3-point dependent, though. The Knights take 32% of their shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
1. Core group of stars — Cook leads an impressive bunch of Northview scorers. With a solid inside-outside game, Cook has averaged 20.3 points. Allen averages 10.8 points and DeHart is at 10.3 points.
Carr averages 8.5 points, but he makes his presence felt on the boards as he’s snagged 9.5 rebounds per game. White is the distributor at 4.8 assists.
