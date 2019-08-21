Since Mark Raetz took over Northview's football program in 2013, the Knights have averaged eight wins per season. With a veteran team in 2018? Northview won 10 games for the second time under Raetz as the Knights were rarely challenged in their romp through the Western Indiana Conference and unbeaten regular season.
Northview will be far more raw during the 2019 season. The Knights only have 11 seniors, though only eight have recent experience. Mainstays of the recent past like quarterback Trey Shaw, wide receiver Trevor Cook and running back M.J. Shelton all graduated. With them went 3,529 yards of total offense. Defensively, primary contributors like Cook, Shelton, Noah Parr, Reis Spradley, Thomas Gearld and Braden Nevins all moved on.
So it will be a young set of Knights who try to maintain Northview's standard of excellence this season.
"We have four returning starters [on each side of the ball]. So everyone else is new. We have three seniors who weren't on our team last year and a lot of young guys," Raetz said.
Replacing Shaw at quarterback is junior Keegan Garrison, who did get a chance to play when Shaw got hurt late in the 2018 season. Garrison was efficient in 2018 as he completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Garrison doesn't have the mobility Shaw did, but is more of a traditional dropback quarterback. In Northview's scrimmage against Terre Haute South last Friday, he showed poise in the pocket and completed one touchdown pass.
Around Garrison, experienced skill players are thin on the ground. Both running backs have experience. Junior Korbin Allen rushed for 272 yards in 2018. He played fullback in 2018, but will line up as a feature back more often. Ilias Gordon also played in 2018, with three catches for 70 yards, and will have a bigger role this season.
Northview has two veterans on the offensive line. Left guard Zack Calandrilla and left tackle Bowen Bussing are both three-year starters.
New faces on the offensive side of the ball included wide receivers Josh Wright and Brylar Metz. Wright, a sophomore, and Metz, a senior, did not record any yardage at the varsity level in 2018. The tight end is senior Noah Minor, who has also ascended into a starting role.
Joining Calandrilla and Bussing on the line are sophomore center Landon Fulk, sophomore right guard Colton McKee and sophomore tackle Donovan Glidden and freshman tackle Gabe Stockrahm. All were on the field with Northview's starters during last Friday's scrimmage.
On the defensive side, Calandrilla, Bussing, Gordon and Parker Jordan are the returning veterans. Calandrilla, a defensive end, looked good against South last Friday with a couple tackles for loss and he had nine sacks in 2018. Gordon bookends Calandrilla at the other defensive end spot as he chipped in 8 1/2 sacks last season. Both co-led Northview in total tackles in 2018 with 63 apiece.
Bussing provides the experience in the middle of the line. Jordan plays linebacker.
Among those who joined the experienced trio in the trenches were juniors Dylan Zentko and Noah Mishler and sophomore Isaac Torbert. Sophomore Braxton Sampson was on the field with the starters at linebacker.
As for the defensive backs?
"On the back end? We're all new," Raetz said.
Senior Jashawn Allen and Korbin Allen were among the Knights who played with the first unit on Friday. Senior Zack Brown played safety. Senior Jonathan Bradford was also in the mix.
Senior Steven Thomas replaces Dylan Boor as the Knights' kicker and punter.
Northview's new players will get a stern test in the first two weeks of the season as Raetz has ramped up the nonconference slate. The Knights visit Terre Haute North on Friday. In Week 2, Evansville Memorial, the Class 4A runner-up in 2018, makes the trek to Clay County.
By then, Northview is hoping that its new synthetic turf surface will be ready for game action. Northview athletic director Scott Buell told the Tribune-Star last week that the surface is expected to be ready by that Aug. 30 contest.
