With seven starters returning on offense, but a new first-string quarterback, Northview will try to generate enough points to earn the Knights a second consecutive Western Indiana Conference Gold Division championship this season.
They won the title last season with a 4-0 mark (7-3 overall). In eight of their 10 games, they scored at least 21 points, with a high of 56 at Edgewood.
Ninth-year Northview coach Mark Raetz will turn to 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior Dillon White to be the chief signal-caller after 2020 starter Keegan Garrison graduated.
“We feel very good about our new quarterback, Dillon White,” Raetz told the Tribune-Star. “Even though he is a first-year starter, he was a two-year varsity starter at defensive back, so we consider him an experienced, veteran player. His skillset fits our offensive system very well.
“At running back, [6-0, 170-pound sophomore] Imer Holman steps in, but he won’t be the only one you’ll see carrying the ball. Expect a more balanced running attack with [5-11, 195-pound senior and Terre Haute North transfer] Donavin Cherry, [5-10, 185-pound senior] Vinny Bonomo and Dillon White all getting significant carries. Four offensive-line starters return in [6-2, 220-pound junior] Gabe Stockrahm, [6-1, 215-pound senior] Colton McKee, [5-11, 220-pound junior center] Devon Barnhart and [6-0, 230-pound junior] Dakota Mackey, along with [6-2, 190-pound senior] tight end Braxton Sampson.”
Senior Zach Ferris (5-10, 175) is the Knights’ punter and senior Patrick Corrigan (6-0, 195) is their placekicker as well as their back-up QB.
Scoring points is nice and all, but preventing the other team from scoring can help win games too.
Raetz thinks he has the defensive part covered with seven returning starters, again.
“We’re led by linebacker Braxton Sampson,” he pointed out. “Donavin Cherry steps in at the other linebacker spot. Three of four defensive linemen return in Stockrahm, [6-0, 165-pound senior] Isaac Torbert and McKee.
“Easton Morgan [5-9, 155, senior] and Josh Wright [6-1, 160, senior] are returning starters at cornerback positions, with Matt Branson [6-0, 175, senior] rotating in as the third corner. The safeties are all new, but still have much varsity experience with Vinny Bonomo, Nathan Bryan [5-9, 165, senior] and Zach Ferris manning those spots. Plus, Dillon White can step in and play any of the five defensive-back positions.”
Overall, Raetz doesn’t think his string of eight winning seasons in a row at Northview will end at eight this season.
“We feel we have the talent and experience returning to have an outstanding 2021 season,” he emphasized. “We’ll need to stay healthy and continue to improve each week to achieve the goals we have in front of us.
“We feel our schedule is going to be challenging this season. We open with North [on Friday] and play South for Week 6 [on Sept. 24]. We also play Guerin Catholic again Week 7 [on Oct. 1]. Sullivan and Indian Creek are always tough opponents in our division of the WIC.”
