Unprecedented high school football postseason success last fall is expected to be one of the building blocks this season as Northview enters a reloading phase that in the past might have been considered a rebuilding one.
"We're pretty young and have a lot of work ahead of us," coach Mark Raetz said recently. "Hopefully we'll continue to improve."
But after reaching the championship game of their Class 4A sectional last season, the Knights look ready to accept any challenge — an attitude that will come in handy in October.
"Our kids expect to do well and they expect to win," Raetz said. "[Last year's success] builds confidence. It shows if we put in the work and play hard and play smart, we can play with anybody."
The Knights will be led by a four-captain group that includes seniors Gabe Stockrahm, Dakota Mackey and Devon Barnhart and junior Imer Holman. Mackey and Barnhart are returning starters on both lines, Mackey a three-year regular, and Stockrahm looks to inherit the Braxton Sampson/Ilias Gordon role — defensive star and, a new role for Stockrahm, a fullback/tight end hybrid on offense.
Holman is the only offensive skill player returning, his coach said, and the jamboree Friday was evidence that he'll be getting the ball often. He could also play defense on occasion.
The key offensive player, however, might be a newcomer. Junior Kyle Cottee transferred from Terre Haute South and will be the starting quarterback. "He's had a good summer, worked really hard," Raetz said. "He has unlimited potential."
Other returning starters are safety Luke Marlow, who will also see action at receiver; offensive lineman Josh Whitmarsh; and defensive lineman Dalton Simmons.
The rest of the starting offensive unit could potentially include linemen Aiden Swearingen and Nathan Eickmeier and tight end Jace Deakins. Cain Garrison is a possible receiver, Elias Graf might share the fullback spot with Stockrahm and Tyler Lee is another running back.
Watch out, however, for three freshmen. Avery Perry and Armani Suggs could be the starting wide receivers, and Colton Bath is Cottee's backup whose potential has caught the eye of some statewide observers.
Other defensive starters might include Deakins and Tommy Gilliam at linebacker and Graf, Lee, Cayden Floyd and Aiden Robbins in the secondary. Several other Knights flashed defensively at Friday's scrimmage so depth shouldn't be a concern.
Marlow will be the punter and sophomore Mason Sutherland will do the kicking.
Oh, and in October? Northview has been moved to a different sectional, no longer with Jasper and the Evansville powers but now aligned in a group that includes Mooresville, Roncalli and Brebeuf.
Northview schedule
Aug. 19 — Terre Haute North, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — At Greencastle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Sullivan*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — At West Vigo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — At Owen Valley*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — Terre Haute South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — At Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 — At Edgewood*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — Indian Creek*, 7 p.m.
* — denotes Western Indiana Conference Gold Division game
