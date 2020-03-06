Host Edgewood used the same high school basketball formula for the second time in three nights Friday, finding defensive matchups that worked and choking the life out of the game with deliberate and efficient offense.
The result on Friday was a 57-42 win over Northview in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, setting up the host team against Brownstown Central tonight.
“[The Mustangs] have been playing real well lately,” acknowledged coach Michael Byrum of the Knights, who gave Edgewood a much, much better game than the final score indicated. “They have all the pieces.”
On Wednesday against West Vigo, it was the long-range shooting of forward Parker Harrington that got Edgewood rolling. On Friday, the score-from-everywhere prowess of Trevor Taylor kept the Mustangs in the game until the rest of the team got going.
Taylor had 11 of his team’s 13 points and assisted on the other basket in the first quarter, putting the Mustangs ahead 13-10 when he got a defensive rebound and took it to the other end for a 3-pointer with 1:05 left in the period.
Baskets by Cade Bryan and Jacob Fowler, both set up by Caleb Swearingen, put the Knights on top 14-13 early in the second period — the fourth of the game’s five lead changes — but Taylor hit from long range again 6:11 before halftime and Edgewood was ahead to stay.
The home team’s lead grew to 21-14, Taylor’s basket starting an 8-0 run, but Swearingen scored twice as the Knights got back within 24-19 at halftime.
Brevin Cooper, playing courageously on an injured ankle, got the first basket of the second half to pull the Knights within three and Northview got the ball back, only to have Taylor steal it and score. A basket by Bryan made it a three-point game again, but Sam Kido hit from long range.
Swearingen and Edgewood’s Derek Farkas traded baskets, and Swearingen scored again — but Kido tallied from long range to make it a 34-27 game, and Edgewood got the next two baskets as well.
Northview didn’t give up, and got within seven points twice in the fourth quarter. But the Mustangs’ deliberate offense ate clock, Edgewood center Coleman Sater started getting to the rim and KIdo stole the ball four times in the last eight minutes. It was still just a 49-41 game until the Mustangs sank eight straight free throws.
“[The Mustangs] can get you spread out,” Byrum said later. “You try to do something to get the ball out, but they always seem to hit the right man [for an open shot].”
Taylor led all scorers with 23 points, 17 of them in the first 13 minutes. Sater scored 15, nine in the fourth quarter.
Swearingen had 20 points for Northview and Bryan was the game’s leading rebounder with nine.
“Caleb had a great tournament,” Byrum said, “and he’s just scratching the surface.”
If the loss was disappointing for Byrum and the Knights, the season was not.
“We had a good season,” the coach summarized, “and we were very close at a few moments to having a great season. I’m pleased with the progression of our program.”
Bryan, Carson Gettle, Tyler Hess and reserve Mason Gibson were the only Northview seniors.
“I’m very proud of the seniors,” Byrum emphasized. “They’ve done a great job representing us on and off the court.”
