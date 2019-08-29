Throughout the first half of the girls high school golf season, Northview, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have seemingly been close to one another each time out.
So it was no surprise when Northview coach Josh Trout stapled up the scoreboard for those in attendance to see that the trio of programs were again bunched up at the conclusion of Thursday’s three-way match at Forest Park.
Northview (171) came out on top, edging out Terre Haute North (177) for the second time in as many weeks, as well as Terre Haute South (182).
Knowing the caliber of both the Braves and Patriots, Trout was more than pleased with the way his group played and the scores they put up.
“We had a good night. It’s nice to win against North and South, both solid opponents,” said Trout.
“It was a really close match and shows just how competitive the sectional will be.”
North coach Brent Mier and South coach Cara Stuckey, despite falling short of the Knights’ score, also liked what they saw on the course and felt that improvements continue to take place for each.
“It went well,” Mier said. “I kind of thought we’d all be packed fairly tight, and we were.”
“It was our lowest score of the season,” Stuckey pointed out. “The big thing for us was just being able to get rid of those sevens and eights.”
Northview’s Brooklee Bussing (39) was the lone golfer to break 40 Thursday night. It may not have looked like that would happen with the start she got off to, Trout pointed out, but she was able to find her game and turned in a nice effort to claim medalist honors.
“She had a solid night with a 39, but actually got off to a shaky start,” he said of Bussing. “She was able to get it together and finish three over, so I was proud of her effort.”
Terre Haute North saw Nikki Bonilla (40) and Gabby Bonilla (42) post the second and third lowest scores of the picture-perfect Brazil evening, which did not go unnoticed by Mier.
But it was the way that Ally Cockrell (43), who slotted into the No. 3 spot for the Patriots, that caught the eye of North’s coach.
“That’s kind of a drop in score for her that we’ve been waiting on. We know she can play up there with the one’s and two’s, she just hadn’t quite gotten there, but tonight, she did. Her irons were strong, she was straight off the tee and she’s always good around the green,” Mier said of Cockrell.
For South, it was Sophie Boyll (43) putting up the Braves’ best score, which put her in a tie with Cockrell and Northview’s Karsyn Kikta for top-five individual finishes.
Thursday’s three-way match notched more experience for numerous golfers of each of three Wabash Valley schools. What it also did was give the coaches, as well as the players, a glimpse into the competition of what the sectional will look like and how to best play Forest Park, the course the sectional will be hosted at in less than a month’s time.
“We were all right there consistently in a pack,” Stuckey said. “Hopefully we can just find a way for some of us to get some lower scores so we can compete better out here for sectionals when we’ll be back.”
Team scores — Northview 171, Terre Haute North 177, Terre Haute South 182.
NORTHVIEW (171) — Bussing 39, Kikta 43, Allen 45, Drake 44, Fox 49, Beasley 53.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (177) — N.Bonilla 40, G.Bonilla 42, Cockrell 43, Adams 52, Harman 57, Lubbehusen 61.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (182) — Boyll 43, Kidwell 48, Myers 45, Hill 47, Haller 47, White 51.
Individual leaders
39 – Bussing (Nv).
40 – N.Bonilla (THN).
42 – G.Bonilla (THN).
43 – Kitka (Nv), Cockrell (THN), Boyll (THS).
