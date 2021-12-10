Visiting Northview won a pair of Western Indiana Conference high school basketball games on the defensive end of the court Friday night at West Vigo.
The Knights won the girls game 54-22, with defense obviously a big key. But the Northview boys may have been even better defensively, holding the host Vikings without a field goal in the third quarter to break open a close game and win 55-40.
The West Vigo boys jumped out to an 8-0 lead in two minutes on 3-pointers by Zeke Tanoos and Whyatt Easton and a fast-break layup by Ian Beaver and led the rest of the period.
“We knew we would get West Vigo’s best shot,” Northview coach Michael Byrum said afterward. “We have five keys for every game, and one of them tonight was composure.”
Northview got back within 13-9 on a 3-pointer by Braden Allen at the end of the quarter, and took its first lead with the first five points of the second period — a basket by Nolan White and a 3-pointer by Drew Cook. There were two ties and five more lead changes in the second quarter, which ended with the Vikings ahead 26-25 when a last-second putback by Landon Carr was ruled to have come after the buzzer.
Carr got even, however, scoring the first five points of the pivotal third quarter to put the Knights ahead to stay (and added six of his game-high 11 rebounds in that quarter too).
West Vigo was hanging in at 32-28, but Northview got the last six points of the third quarter.
West Vigo stayed within 43-35 before the Knights pulled away.
“Defense and rebounding wins championships, and that’s one of our goals,” Byrum said.
“The boys did a very good job, especially in the second half.”
“We stepped it up,” said White. “We came out [in the second half] and were more aggressive and we went from there. We played like we were the better team.”
“The first half we played really well and stuck to the game plan,” said coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings. “But at this point of the season, it’s hard to put four good quarters together, and the third quarter killed us . . . we were able to survive at Greencastle and Owen Valley [despite having a bad quarter in each game], but tonight we were unable to overcome that one bad quarter.”
Cook led the Knights with 15 points, but that was well under his average thanks to the defensive work of Ian Beaver. “[Beaver] played tremendously,” Boehler said, “but all the guys played incredibly hard.”
Allen added 13 points and White 12 for Northview, while Tanoos was West Vigo’s only double-figure scorer with 16 even though White did a good job on him.
“He’s a great young player, really tough to guard,” White said of Tanoos. “This was a great team win. Everyone played well. We wanted this tonight.”
The girls game started with a 6-0 run by the Knights and the Vikings never recovered. It was 13-4 after a quarter, Viking floor general Katelyn Fennell picked up three fouls in a 90-second stretch early in the second quarter and the game never got close.
“We’re guarding,” coach Zack Keyes of the Knights said after his team’s ninth straight win. “The kids have bought into the defensive end [and held West Vigo to 21% shooting from the field].”
Audri Spencer outscored the Vikings by herself with a 23-point evening and also had five rebounds and five steals. Macey Timberman was held to a poor shooting night from the field but made up for it at the foul line and scored 15.
“Confidence is a powerful weapon,” Keyes said. “[The Knights] believe they’re gonna win the game when they go out on the court.”
The Vikings, according to coach Jon Kirkhoff, were not in that mindset on Friday.
“[The Knights] are very good,” he said. “I’m not taking anything away from them at all — five seniors, a 1,000-point scorer [Timberman] — but we were soft. We got pushed a little bit and we crumbled.
“[The Vikings] were content to playing just good enough against Terre Haute North [earlier in the week], and even then we lost by 22. We’ve got to toughen up a little bit.”
Fennell had eight points and Ellie Easton seven for West Vigo, while Maci Easton had a game-high nine rebounds plus four steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.