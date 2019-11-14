The Northview High School girls basketball team came alive from behind the 3-point line Thursday evening, beating host Shakamak 72-36 for its first win of the season.
Learning comes naturally with a young roster and Northview sophomore Macey Timberman believes that the Knights are doing just that through the start of the year.
“This is a young team, but a lot of us have played together in the past and our two seniors lead us a lot,” Timberman said. “We have a lot of room to grow and we are excited for this season.”
Northview dominated its host from the opening whistle, running away with a 14-0 lead behind several baskets from Haley Richey and freshman Audri Spencer.
Trailing 19-7 in the final seconds of the first quarter, Shakamak’s Lulu Markkanen sunk a shot and free throw after being fouled to cut the lead to 19-10.
Markkanen was all over the court for the Lakers, scoring a team-high 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Shakamak was persistent in its chase of the Knights, chipping away at its deficit behind four consecutive free throws from sophomore Jaci Stone.
A handful of missed offensive opportunities left Northview leading just 28-24 halfway through the second quarter before Timberman knocked down a pair of 3-point shots. The reanimation of the Knights’ offense allowed them to secure a comfortable 38-24 lead at halftime.
“We have so many new varsity faces out there that they have to experience that pace as they go,” Shakamak coach Chase Rhoten said.
“This wasn’t the outcome that we wanted at all but we learned from it and the girls are upbeat and positive.”
Northview continued to ride its wave of momentum into the third quarter, opening up a 9-2 run to start the period. Back-to-back 3-point shots from Richey opened the gap up further for the Knights, who ended the period up 58-26 after outscoring Shakamak 20-2.
Despite trailing by 22 points, the valiant Laker effort pushed into the fourth quarter as junior Morgan Yeryar hit a 3-point shot and reeled in several rebounds. After poking the ball from the Shakamak offense all game though, the Knights did not relent in the final period as sophomore Aliyah Owens and Timberman continued to pester the Lakers.
Northview was able to extend its lead to 72-36, winning its first contest of the season. The Knights made 12 shots from behind the 3-point line on 46-percent shooting.
“I thought we played well, but we showed some youth,” Northview coach Zack Keyes said. “We played better than we did last week. We just need to play and get some game experience.”
