Wednesday marked a significant night for Northview High School athletics.
It was the first time the brand-new turf football and soccer field hosted a sporting event, making history in doing so.
But that was just one aspect of the night that many from around the area will remember for quite some time.
Northview came away with a split of its soccer doubleheader, defeating rival West Vigo 5-2 in the girls game that saw Kassidy Kellett become the school’s all-time leading scorer and the Knights picking up their first win of the season.
Then West Vigo scored once in the first half of the boys game and Northview scored once in the second half before a stalemate took place between the two, ending in a 1-1 draw.
“The girls knew it was going to be a battle,” Northview girls coach Don Bryan said.
“It’s nice to get [our record] up to 1-1 and get that one under our belt.”
Northview came out of the chute peppering shots at West Vigo goalkeeper Avery Funk during the first game.
Before the Vikings were able to get their first shot off, the Knights had already taken 10.
But they were unable to find the back of the net with some shots bouncing off the goal posts, others just getting over the top of the crossbar, and a handful being saved by Funk.
“We were just trying to put the ball in the back of the net,” Bryan said of number of shots his team took in the first 40 minutes of play. “They were good shots too. They were all basically on target.”
At the 16:23 mark of the first half, West Vigo not only took its first shot, but got on the scoreboard after Corynn DeGroote got tangled up inside the penalty box, giving her a look at the net, which she found by tapping it in to go up 1-0.
Despite taking 11 more shots (14-3), and being shut out in the first half, Northview continued to stay on the attack.
And it paid off in a big way in the first few minutes of the second half, as Grace Nicosin went top shelf to tie the game at one apiece. Less than three minutes later, Northview found itself possessing the lead when Kellett’s shot ricocheted off Funk and into the net.
The goal was meaningful for multiple reasons. It not only put the Knights in front for the first time Wednesday, but it also was her 65th career goal, making her the school’s all-time leading scorer after just two years and two games worth of donning the maroon and black.
“I was coming down from the right, I cut in to the left and hit it with my left foot,” described Kellett of her record-breaking goal. “It’s a pretty amazing [feeling], especially to do it on this new field on the first day.”
Abby Scott knotted the game up with a goal at the 34:49 mark, but it was short-lived, as Kellett extended her school-record for goals to 66 with her second of the night to, again, put Northview up 3-2 two minutes later.
Kamryn Zadeii and Maggie Lackey extended the Knights’ lead with a goal apiece, which proved to be enough cushion for Northview to hold off the Vikings for its first win of the season.
The boys game started much differently.
It was West Vigo that was the aggressors to begin the second part of the doubleheader, scoring just over six minutes into it on a pass across the middle of the penalty box from Andy Myers to Clae Burson, who booted it into the back of the net to go ahead 1-0.
“It was huge, especially with where our record is,” West Vigo boys coach Brady Cole said of his team scoring early.
The Vikings were faced with a bit of adversity not too long after, though, when goalkeeper Aiden Rubinacci came up with a big save on Northview’s corner kick.
But it came at a price, as he dove down into the scrum inside the penalty box that had legs and feet flying every which way. After coming up with the ball, he called for the trainer to come onto the field, and then was forced to make his way to the sidelines.
Skyler Page threw on a lime green keeper’s uniform over the top of his No. 17 white jersey as the replacement keeper. He was only needed for a few minutes before Rubinacci returned to a chorus of cheers from the West Vigo faithful.
He kept Northview scoreless the entire first half, but four minutes into the second half, Daniel Gugino scored on a breakaway for Northview to tie the game at one apiece.
That would be the final goal for either side, although there were a few close calls. The closest of them all came with just under six minutes remaining when Northview’s Logan Weis got off a clean shot, but Rubinacci, who drew high praise from his coach hauled it in, preserving the 1-1 tie.
“I saw the best goalie around,” Cole said of Rubinacci’s late-game save, “and I don’t say that lightly. He’s put in the work and he’s one of the best goalies I’ve ever had the chance to coach.”
GIRLS
West Vigo=1=1=—=2
Northview=0=5=—=5
WV — Corynn DeGroote, 16:23 1st
Nv — Grace Nicosin, 38:21 2nd
Nv — Kassidy Kellett, 35:57 2nd
WV — Abby Scott, 34:49 2nd
Nv — Kellett, 32:05 2nd
Nv — Kamryn Zadeii, 21:30 2nd
Nv — Maggie Lackey, 8:05 2nd
Shots (on goal) — West Vigo 6 (5), Northview 33 (26).
Next — West Vigo (2-1) hosts Vincennes Lincoln next Tuesday. Northview (1-1) visits North Knox today.
BOYS
West Vigo=1=0=—=1
Northview=0=1=—=1
WV — Clae Burson (Andy Myers), 33:55 1st
Nv — Daniel Gugino, 36:14 2nd
Shots (on goal) — West Vigo 8 (5), Northview 14 (7).
Next — West Vigo (0-2-1) takes part in the Wolves Classic on Saturday. Northview (0-1-1) hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
