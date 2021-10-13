If the Class 2A girls soccer regional between Northview and Jasper at Jerry Anderson Field was a work of fiction, you'd have to say, it had an unreliable narrator.
Northview controlled possession and had the edge in shots and in corner kicks for much of the contest. The story being told seemed to be one where the Knights could move on to the Washington Regional championship on Saturday.
Alas, the only truth that matters in the non-fiction world of sports is what's on the scoreboard. Jasper may have had fewer chances through the majority of the match, but the ones it did have were capitalized upon for a 3-0 victory that ended the Knights' season.
It was a difficult way for the Knights to end their season. And while the match itself took on the part of an unreliable narrator, Northview coach Don Bryan spared no words when it came to his feelings on the way the proceedings played out.
"We dominated the game," Bryan said. "Sometimes, the better team doesn't win. Jasper is always a decent team, but I think we held our own.
"One ball in and we're there. It's a whole different ball game," Bryan pleaded, almost as if talking to the soccer gods. "Two mistakes on our part and we really haven't done that in the last four or five games, but it happens. That's why you play the games."
The shots turned out even at 16 apiece, Jasper put two more of theirs on goal, but the Wildcats — who beat the Knights 6-0 in August — did most of their damage via the counter-attack. Northview kept the ball longer and there were opportunities to get a breakthrough, particularly when Raelee Everhart was on the ball.
Credit should go to Jasper's defense. The Wildcats played in the middle. Abby Buschkoetter, Jasmin Mehringer and Taryn Schmidt did a good job making sure the Knights' possession did not result in too many chances. Goalkeeper Maggie Hubster was also assured behind them.
"Passing in the seams was good, but we just didn't get the final touch on some of those. Some of them we did get the touch and it didn't go our way. I didn't see anything out of Jasper I wasn't expecting," Bryan said.
Still, there were chances for the Knights, some bad luck to go with them, and as Bryan mentioned, some costly mistakes.
The first goal for Jasper came against the run of play with 28:02 left in the first half. A simple clearance outside the 18-yard box became a nightmare as Northview goalkeeper Lauren Rindone tried to call off Northview's back line to clear a long ball by the Wildcats. However, Rindone collided with her defender and the ball ricocheted off of both and took a bad bounce backwards towards the Jasper net.
Lilly Rasche, who was coming in to press, never stopped running. She got the loose ball unopposed and walked it into the empty net to open scoring.
"It was just a mistake on our part. It's no one's fault. It just happens," Bryan said.
Northview (11-7-1) continued to pile on the pressure, but Jasper once again scoring against the run of play with 15:27 left in the first half. Merin Buck put a 20-yard free kick right at Rindone, but the ball slipped beneath her and into the net to make it 2-0.
A key stretch for Northview occurred with just under 10 minutes left in the half. It appeared that Everhart came down inside the Northview box, but no penalty was called. A few seconds later, Everhart was deemed to be offsides when she might have had a breakthrough. Then, with 7:30 left, Everhart hit the crossbar on a wild attempt inside the box.
Any of those instances could have resulted in a goal, but they didn't and Jasper would soon pounce again.
On a counter-attack, Rasche played the ball up the right wing and crossed perfectly to the middle to a wide-open Reagan Fortwendel. She was one-on-one with Rindone and slipped it past her low to the right post to give Jasper a 3-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first half.
Neither team scored in the second half. Northview's best chance came with 18:35 left when an Everhart free kick sailed just barely over the bar. Jasper took six shots in the final 10 minutes to catch up in shots taken and to keep Northview from any comeback hope.
Jasper (8-10) moves on to face Evansville Memorial in Saturday's regional championship.
