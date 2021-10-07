Northview boys lose in regional championship

Playing in Terre Haute’s Brickway Tennis & Pickleball Club because of the threat of rain, Northview lost to Covington 4-1 in the championship match of the Crawfordsville Regional for boys high school tennis Thursday afternoon.
Covington, which defeated Terre Haute South 3-2 in the regional semifinals Tuesday, will advance to the Center Grove Semistate on Saturday to play an opponent to be determined.
Northview, coached by Emily Goff, finished 13-5 for the season.
Thursday’s singles and doubles results were not available before the Tribune-Star’s nighttime news deadline.
